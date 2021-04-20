At the Library: A 6,000-mile journey to healing

When Noé Álvarez began his journey running across the Americas, he didn't know what to expect. Álvarez, an author who will be virtually hosted by Yakima Valley Libraries on April 29 during our spring author series, wrote his first memoir, "Spirit Run: A 6,000-Mile Marathon Through North America's Stolen Land," recalling his time running a continent-spanning marathon with Indigenous communities.
Álvarez, the son of Mexican immigrants, grew up in Yakima, where his parents worked hard in the area’s agricultural fields and wineries.
In 2004, Álvarez received a full scholarship to attend Whitman College in Walla Walla, an achievement that was doubly meaningful because he was the first in his family to pursue a college education.
Unfortunately, although he had excelled in high school, during his freshman year at Whitman he struggled to adjust to the foreign-seeming environment of a private, liberal arts college; he was also burdened by the pressure he felt — from himself and his family -- to succeed academically.
Feeling overwhelmed and isolated, he began looking for ways to escape, which is how he learned about an Indigenous movement called the Peace and Dignity Journeys (PDJ).
The PDJ movement was created by Native Americans for the purpose of uniting and reclaiming the history and dignity of Indigenous peoples. Every four years, participants in the movement run thousands of miles, starting in North America and arriving in South America, connecting with the land and the Indigenous communities that support them along the way.
The journey takes six months and, as Álvarez notes in his memoir, it also takes a lot of effort.
The hardest part, he says, was the incredible physical effort involved -- running up to 30 miles a day without regard for the weather and having little contact with the outside world -- while also struggling to overcome psychological hurdles.
He and many of his teammates had to come to terms with the difficult or painful situations that got them there, and the internal battles they had to overcome.
In comparison to all of that, "Running is the easiest thing to do,” Álvarez says.
During his six-month, 6,000-mile journey, Álvarez eventually discovered his own reasons for going: He wanted to honor his parents, who made a similar journey when they immigrated to the United States; and he wanted to escape the pressure he felt as the first in his family to go to college, a place where he felt like an outsider.
Ultimately, the Peace and Dignity Journeys helped him emerge from his struggles and connect with his roots.
In an interview with NPR, Álvarez talks about how the meaning of running has changed for him after the PDJ. Before, he ran because he had to escape gangs and his parents had to outrun immigration issues.
Now, Álvarez says he doesn't run to escape, but to heal.
Join Yakima Valley Libraries at 6:30 p.m. April 29 for a presentation about "Spirit Run" and a conversation with Álvarez.
The free event will be available through Zoom, and registration is required in order to receive the event link. Visit www.yvl.org/authors for more information and to register.
• Tania Núñez-Guzmán is a programming library assistant at Yakima Valley Libraries. She and other library staffers write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.yvl.org.