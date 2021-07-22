A sorrowful, sappy, sapphic romance for all

In their second novel, Casey McQuisten fully establishes their role in the romance genre.
After the runaway success of their first novel “Red, White, & Royal Blue,” a novel about the first son of America falling in love with the Prince of Wales, McQuisten was beloved among romance fans, and with their newest novel, “One Last Stop,” catches lesbian lightning in a bottle.
“One Last Stop,” a novel about two women falling in love on the New York subway system, is all about found family, former child detectives, becoming a real adult, breakfast foods, trying to figure out what to do with your life, and a time-traveling punk from the seventies.
I wouldn’t blame you if the premise seems a bit difficult to get into, but from page one, all these ingredients come together in a wonderfully natural way.
August is a former child detective trying her best to get through the day. Her life has never been calm, and she’s learned to not get close with anyone. This comes tumbling down when she becomes roommates with a close-knit group of friends: a junk sculptor, a pessimistic loner, and a self-proclaimed psychic, along with the lovesick drag queen/accountant who lives a few doors down.
If that wasn’t hard enough for the always-annoyed August, she’s fallen in love with the kind, mysterious girl on the Q Train, Jane Su. Their connection is instant, but when August asks Jane out, she turns her down. However, August soon finds out that Jane is trapped on the New York Metro, from the seventies, and suffering from memory loss!
McQuisten beautifully depicts grief, crushes, rejection, falling head-over-heels for someone you aren’t supposed to, relationships, and the feeling of the unknown, in a way that both crushes and uplifts you.
If any of this sounds good to you, take a chance on “One Last Stop,” and fall in love with romance this summer. Even if you think that you hate cheesy romance novels, there’s something for everyone here.
“One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston
$16.99 St. Martin’s Griffin
published June 2021