How we're doing Halloween this year

There’s no law against trick-or-treating, but my kids aren’t going.
And if you pay attention to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health or the Yakima Health District, all of which strongly discourage door-to-door trick-or-treating, yours aren’t either. Even the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood, usually a writhing mass of costumed kids every Halloween, has via its neighborhood association asked residents not to participate. That means you don’t get to hit the streets in search of candy with all of the other vampires and princesses and Spider-men and their parents. For adults, this is a bummer. For kids, it’s the apocalypse.
By this point, unless they’re very young, your kids probably understand there’s a virus out there and we can’t do things the way we used to. My 18-month-old doesn’t get it, but he won’t miss Halloween anyway. My 4-year-old kind of gets it, but, frankly, as long as she can still put on a costume and eat some candy, she won’t mind skipping the door-to-door part. A lot of parents aren’t so lucky; they’ve had to tell their 8-year-olds and 12-year-olds that one of the activities they look forward to most each year isn’t going to happen. That’s a toughie.
But (BUT!) there are plenty of ways to celebrate the spooky season that don’t entail interacting with dozens of strangers. You just have to get a little creative. I know you can do it; I’ve seen your drive-by birthday parades, your virtual happy hours, your masked-up graduation photos. We’ve adapted all of those things, and we can adapt Halloween, too. And yeah, sure, fine, OK, it won’t be the same. Nothing is the same. But we can make the best of it so that, decades from now when our kids are remembering the Plague of 2020, they’ll have fond memories of the way Mom and Dad kept Halloween alive instead of sour memories of the year it was canceled.
We’ve already written about some of the community events that are still happening in safer ways this year. But there are plenty of things you can do just as a family around the house. Here are a few things we’re doing this year:
Halloween egg hunt
This one is great because it’s outdoors and allows for natural social distancing. Our kids, their cousins and a few friends have had masked-up backyard get-togethers and will spend the afternoon of Halloween doing an Easter-style egg hunt. We special-ordered orange and black plastic eggs, and we’re filling them with candy and the sort of little trinkets kids love for an hour and then leave all over the floor. That way the kids still get to do something active in pursuit of candy. They get the thrill of the hunt. And I get the thrill of cursing loudly in the dark at 3 a.m. because I stepped on some tiny, impossibly pointy toy on the kitchen floor.
Spooky scavenger hunt
We’re doing this thing where we give the kids riddle clues that lead them to other clues that eventually lead them to a prize. For instance, the first clue might be something like, “In the part of the yard where flowers bloom, seek the hat that rides on a broom,” and the kids would have to find a witch’s hat we’ve hidden in the flower garden. That hat would have another clue in it like, “Find the scary, undead zombie ... over next to where your mom be,” and then my wife would be holding some kind of zombie doll with the next clue on it. (These are just examples. We’re still workshopping some of them. Get off my back.) Anyway, the final clue would lead them to an Easter-style Halloween basket full of candy and toys.
Arts and crafts
Carving pumpkins, painting pumpkins, making and decorating Halloween cookies — this stuff is great because you can do it for the whole week leading up to Halloween. And we have been. There are paint-splattered pumpkins in every room of the house. The kids are wearing homemade puffy-paint Halloween T-shirts. And we’re gearing up for round two of cookie decorating this weekend, as well as pumpkin carving. My wife even put together a spiderweb craft by laying painter’s tape in a spiderweb pattern on a big piece of cardboard then letting the kids paint all over it. When she pulled off the tape, the kids had a spiderweb upon which to draw creepy spiders. Or at least shapeless blobs that they said were spiders. They’re very young.
For grownups
This piece was obviously written with kids in mind. But we here at the SCENE Holiday Celebrations and Customs Council recognize that many adults are also big Halloween people.
“Oh yeah, I’m a big Halloween guy,” one of them said (probably). “Big Halloween guy. BIG.”
Well, guy, we’ve got some advice for you, too.
First of all: Don’t go to a big Halloween party. Get together with your family or the folks in your quarantine bubble and show them your costume. Carve pumpkins. Make a round of Monster-ritas. Whatever. But don’t go to a big party. The only thing more obvious than “don’t let your kids go door-to-door interacting with strangers” is “don’t share space indoors with dozens of drunken people, don’t drink from a big communal tub of ‘spooky juice,’ don’t dance with strangers, don’t bob for apples.” You might as well bob for COVID.
Second of all: You can still do some of the other stuff. You can still decorate your yard with fake tombstones and zombies and whatever. You can still put way too much effort into a homemade costume and share pictures of yourself on social media. You can still give candy to trick-or-treaters; you just have to leave it on the doorstep and wave at them through your window. (They shouldn’t be out there, but if they are you can give them candy without making contact.) You can even still drink too much with your friends and fall asleep on the couch atop a pile of Snickers wrappers; you just have to do it via Zoom or some other video platform.
It won’t be the same, but you’re not a child. You understand what’s at stake. And if your kid can miss graduation in an effort to keep the community healthy, you can miss your Halloween party. What we don’t want is to be back in the same place next fall, still dealing with this virus because we didn’t take it seriously the first time.