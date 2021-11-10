Holiday bazaar season returns to unite local vendors and eager shoppers

Along with chestnuts roasting on an open fire and the jingle of sleigh bells, the bazaars popping up around the Yakima Valley are a sure sign the holiday season is approaching.
“The clock strikes 12 on Halloween and it is Christmas. That is my life,” said Mandy Worby at a holiday bazaar in Selah on Saturday.
Sitting at a table with her wares in front of her, the love of the season was apparent for the owner of PNW Roots Design. Christmas gnomes stood beside bright red signs with the words “Holly Jolly” on them. Worby began prepping her Christmas crafts at the start of October.
This year marks a mass return for these types of events. Most bazaars were canceled last year due to COVID concerns.
“It’s nice to kind of have things back to semi-normal,” said Megan Whiley, a coach for Broadway Bound Dance Academy in Selah, which hosts an annual bazaar as a fundraiser.
This year’s event packed the Selah Civic Center with local vendors and customers.
Ann Acob, the owner of Ann’s Cool Threads, said small vendors and their customers depend on events like this. Finding bazaars was harder this year, so some local vendors created a Facebook group to share the details of the ones they knew about.
Acob said that buying from local businesses is a great way to avoid the supply chain issues happening around the world.
A frequent flea market attendee, Cassie Givens went to her first — but not last — bazaar on Saturday. She said the festive atmosphere made it a fun place to be. She is also passionate about buying from small and local businesses.
“I think it’s an important thing we can do for each other, especially in this scary time,” she said.
Over at the Harman Center’s holiday bazaar Saturday, Heather Elmore said she also enjoys supporting talented small-business owners.
In a non-pandemic year, she hits up five or six bazaars during the holiday season. And she believes these events help bring the community together.
Bette Blaine, of Cards by Bette, said she enjoys interacting with other folks at bazaars and is glad they are back. Last year she participated in only one and it was outdoors.
Suzi Winters did not take part in any bazaars last year but said she and her sister had been looking forward to this one for a while. The Harman Center bazaar is usually the only one they participate in because they sell out every year. Their shop, Sisters Odds and Ends, sells crafts using natural materials, including brightly painted wooden children’s toys in the shapes of airplanes and monkeys.
“The Voice of the bazaar,” Lori Schatz, sat at a table near the front and delivered announcements into a microphone during Saturday’s event. She works at the Harman Center as its trip and travel coordinator. She, too, enjoys getting to see the regular vendors and connect with holiday shoppers, who she said are generally in great moods.
“People like to shop,” she said.
Schatz said the friendly atmosphere was even more apparent Saturday, after a year filled with hardships and a canceled bazaar last winter.
Upcoming bazaars
From Yakima to Tieton to Zillah, the next few weekends are rich with bazaars for eager holiday shoppers. To track bazaars, try the “Bazaar and Craft Show Events for the Yakima Valley” Facebook group or the private “Yakima Craft Fairs” Facebook group.
Another option is www.yakimaherald.com/calendar, where you can search for local bazaars and add a listing. We add those events to our weekly Scene calendar.
Saturday, Nov. 13
• Tree Top bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Selah Civic Center, 216 S. First St. in Selah.
• Broadmoor Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 55 W. Washington.
Nov. 20
• Holy Family Bazaar, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 5315 Tieton Drive.
• Wesley United Methodist Church, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 14 N. 48th Ave.
• West Valley Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 7200 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
• Zillah Civic Center Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 119 First Ave. in Zillah.
Nov. 21
• Selah Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 216 S. First St. in Selah.
Nov. 27
• Winter Wonderland Market, 2-6 p.m., 260 N. Bonair Road in Zillah.
Dec. 4
• Mighty Tieton, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 608 Wisconsin Road in Tieton.
• Christmas of Hope Holiday Market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 216 S. First St. in Selah.
• Highland High School, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 17000 Summitview Road in Cowiche.
• Sunnyside Downtown Christmas Market, 1 p.m. through the afternoon, 525 E Edison Ave. in Sunnyside.
• Toppenish Cultural Center Bazaar, noon-4 p.m., 100 Spiel-yi Loop in Toppenish.
• West Valley Kids Craft Bazaar, 3-6 p.m., 7200 W. Nob Hill Blvd.
• Zillah Middle School, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1301 Cutler Way in Zillah.