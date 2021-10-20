Halloween-themed events galore this year, with some adjustments

Halloween is back, with some favorite seasonal attractions already scaring eager visitors. That’s welcome news for Yakima Valley kids and adults looking to indulge their sweet tooth and craving for safe scares.
But as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, some events won’t be happening. There won’t be a Steve Hahn Auto Group Trunk or Treat, which has been a huge annual event. And although there will be trick-or-treating in the Barge-Chestnut neighborhood of Yakima, it’s up to individual homeowners if they want to hand out candy. In a typical year, the neighborhood attracts more than 1,500 kids and the city closes some streets to ensure their safety. Neighbors expect things to be scaled back this year.
Others have adjusted.
Madd Hatters Haunt in Union Gap canceled last year but is open again, with safeguards. All front-line staff members have been vaccinated, and volunteers will have their temperature taken when they arrive, said Barb Petrea, who owns and operates the venue with her husband, John.
Everyone is required to mask up, and the popular haunted house has been divided in two major sections to allow for social distancing.
The Petreas own and operate the Escape the Maddness escape rooms as a for-profit business at the same location, but the Madd Hatters Haunt is run by a nonprofit they set up and benefits nonprofit community organizations. This year, about 275 people representing 16 organizations have or are volunteering at the haunt, Barb Petrea said.
Volunteers work at the haunted house to raise funds for their organizations, with ages ranging from 18 to the mid-70s. “We’ve even had people come and raise money for a family member who has cancer,” she said.
In another effort to support a local nonprofit, Madd Hatters Haunt is offering $5 off admission Thursday and next Monday and Tuesday for those who bring new packages of socks or underwear for infants to 18-year-olds. The socks and underwear will go to the Voices for Children Foundation, a nonprofit that supports abused and neglected children in the foster care system throughout the Yakima Valley.
While COVID-19 has canceled some Halloween attractions, volunteers with Yakima Valley Trolleys worried their event might not happen because of mechanical issues. A broken tire threatened to cancel the annual trolley Halloween runs, but the rides are back on track.
Some rides on the historic trolley system were canceled while supporters researched how to fix the tire — not an easy feat considering its unique attributes. Modern mechanics aren’t trained on fixing old trolley cars. But maintenance supervisor Russ Wentworth, with help from Scott Neel, devised the best way to weld the damaged wheel.
“That lengthy process was completed last Friday,” said an Oct. 10 post on the nonprofit’s Facebook page. “A test run to Selah was made today, and the trolley was deemed ready for Halloween runs.”
Here’s a list of some Halloween-related events happening through the end of the month, with one closing Nov. 1. See next week’s Scene for Dia de los Muertos offerings.
Through Oct. 31
■ Madd Hatter’s Haunt, 208 Ahtanum Road in Union Gap; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 24 and 28, 6-10:30 p.m. Oct. 22-23, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 25-27, 6-11 p.m. Oct. 29-30, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31; $13 or two for $25, $18 VIP or two for $35; www.maddhattershaunt.com, 509-930-0432. Masks will be required to enter the haunted house. There is a large waiting area outside with a numbered waiting system. When the group number is called, guests can move into the socially distanced line.
■ Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 3213 Tacoma St. in Union Gap; 4-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m-5 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31; $10 admission, free for ages 2 and younger, groups of 20 or more save $1 off each admission; www.ugcornmaze.com, 509-453-3200. Haunted Maze opens at 7 p.m. on nights the corn maze is open to the public.
Oct. 24-31 and Nov. 1
■ Haunted Tents, 1022 S. 37th Ave. in Yakima; noon-4 p.m. and 6:30-11 p.m.; free, but donations accepted for Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington; www.facebook.com/TheHauntedTents; 509-424-1214. Michael Indorf’s annual display features 360 feet of maze with 14 displays hidden within, plenty of surprises and lots of fun stuff.
Oct. 27
■ Trunk or treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m., West Side Church, 6901 Summitview Ave., Yakima.
■ Trunk or treat, 6-8 p.m., Owens Harley-Davidson, 1707 N. First St., Yakima. Yakima police, Yakima Fire Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office will be attending, along with food trucks.
■ CWU Halloween concert, 7 p.m., McIntyre Music Building in Ellensburg. Tickets: https://www.cwu.edu/music/music-department-event-tickets. General admission $15, seniors and alumni $10.
Oct. 28
■ “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Orion Cinema, 202 E. Chestnut Ave. in Yakima. The camp classic will be shown at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the downtown theater. Get your rice and toast ready! The pub and theater are ages 21 and older only, and tickets can purchased online in advance.
Oct. 29
■ Downtown Ellensburg trick or treating, 3-6 p.m., downtown Ellensburg merchants.
■ Trunk or treat, 6-7:30 p.m., Holy Family parish, 5315 Tieton Drive in Yakima in the main parking lot.
Oct. 30-31
■ Haunted Trolley rides for all ages, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Yakima Valley Trolleys will be making runs on its shorter Pine Street Line. Rides are approximately 30 minutes round trip. At its “Haunted Power House” at 306 W. Pine St. in Yakima, there will be spooky decorations and refreshments. Tickets cost $5 a person for all ages and don’t need to be purchased in advance. Face masks are required. Costumes are welcome.
Oct. 30
■ Mending Wings second annual drive-through trunk or treat, 6 p.m. at the Yakama Nation Agency parking lot, 401 Fort Road in Toppenish. People will be asked to stay in their vehicles and wear masks. For more information, call Anna Miller at 509-930-7558.
Oct. 31
■ Trunk or treat at Dairy Queen in Wapato, 2-5 p.m. This will be a walk-through event at 318 S. Wapato Ave. where children can get a free ice cream cone. Park at the Wapato Post Office or down the street.
■ Boo Central at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, 1-3 p.m., Student Union and Recreation Center patio east and north lawn area. The event will feature Halloween-inspired games, face-painting, interactive stations, candy prizes and giveaways with over 30 clubs and organizations.
■ Halloween party at Skateland, 1-4 p.m., 2506 Old Town Road in Union Gap. Mummy wrapping and costume contests during the afternoon public skate session. One category will be for 10 years old and younger and the other will be 11 years old and older. There will be a Halloween display for taking pictures. Admission is $8.95.