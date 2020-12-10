The Salt and Stone — Christmas Krack

When my boys were babies, they went to an in-home daycare run by the sweetest woman named Julie. Back then I worked for Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in their advancement department, writing brochures, web content and fundraising letters. I loved my job and it was a great fit because I worked a few hours in the office and some from home as well.
But back to Julie. She loved my baby boys as if they were her own grandchildren and when I would pick them up she would tell me how they devoured the homemade bread she made for lunch and what toys they played with and I would scoop them up; a little dirty, happy and sleepy to get them home in time for a nap.
During the holidays she would make treats for all the families she took care of, gifting homemade spritz cookies and little bags of sweetened powdered sugar Chex mix. The mix had peanut butter and chocolate in it and was dusted with powdered sugar. I’m not sure I ever actually gave any to my husband or kids because it was such a decadent addicting little treat, and I couldn’t bear to share it with anyone.
Fast forward 10 years, and my kids are the ones in the kitchen helping with all the holiday baking. Because this year is so different and we won’t be shuffling between our regular activities and gatherings like we would in other years, I decided we should come up with an easy treat the kids could make to drop off for friends and family we miss. I wanted it to be something they could do easily on their own and preferably didn’t require every dish in my kitchen.
A little scrolling online and I stumbled across a few sweet cereal party mixes and Julie’s special holiday treat she handed out all those years ago bubbled up from the far recesses of my mom-brain. I knew exactly what we were going to make. We came up with our own version of muddy buddies, or Christmas Krack or Chex mix or whatever you want to call it.
We combined pretzels, cereal, marshmallows, popcorn and M&M candies into the most addicting and cheerful holiday mix. We melted white chocolate over the mixture and sprinkled it with bright red and green sprinkles. The mix was so fun for the kids to make and we filled little clear treat bags with our treat and tied them up with a pretty ribbon.
It was the perfect easy kid activity and we had to quickly divide up the mix and hand it out because it was too yummy not to snack on.