Salt and Stone: What goes better with football than chili?

With the Super Bowl coming up Sunday, I thought it would be fun to share a recipe perfect for watching football.
Sweet potato and black bean chili is made fantastically easy by taking a few blessed grocery store shortcuts. Frozen diced sweet potatoes, cans of beans and a jar of salsa (combined with a few other ingredients) come together to make a hearty, filling and healthy chili.
I’ve been on a bit of a health kick this month, trying to back off the sweets and alcohol after an indulgent holiday season. In all honesty, it’s made January feel like seven months long, but it’s been fun to experiment a bit in the kitchen and I certainly feel more energetic and rested, so I know it’s been a good change.
When I was thinking about what to make for the Super Bowl, I wanted something really delicious and flavorful while still having some nutritional benefits. This chili is exactly that.
I intentionally skipped the meat in this recipe because the sweet potatoes, brown rice and beans are hearty and filling, but a pound of lean ground beef or ground turkey is a delicious addition to the recipe and easy to add in. Simply brown your meat in the pot with a little olive oil before adding any other ingredients. Once the meat is cooked through, scoop it out and set it aside while you assemble the chili. When it’s time to stir in the spices, add the meat back into the pot and continue on with the recipe.
As for my family, I’ll most likely make this recipe on Saturday so it’s ready to go Sunday afternoon as we reconvene from basketball tournaments, skiing at White Pass and all the running around, chores and errands life requires these days. I’m hoping for a fire in the fireplace, big bowls of chili with all the toppings and all of us together, piled on the couch and relaxing. It’s going to be a great weekend. Hope yours is, too.
• Andrea McCoy writes the column Kitchen Captivated for Yakima Magazine and The Salt and Stone, a home cooking blog. The Salt and Stone is a nod not just to the essence of cooking, but also to the Yakima Valley. Read more at www.thesaltandstone.com.
Smoky Chipotle Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili
1 medium sweet onion, diced
1 large bell pepper, diced (red, orange or yellow)
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cans low-sodium black beans
1 can low-sodium red kidney beans
1 10-ounce can Rotel (diced tomatoes and green chilies)
1 16-ounce jar mild salsa of choice
2 10-ounce bags frozen cubed sweet potatoes
1 32-ounce box vegetable stock
1 10-ounce bag frozen brown rice
1 tablespoon chipotle pepper in adobo
1 teaspoon turmeric
1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 1/2 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
In a large Dutch oven, sauté onion and bell pepper over medium-low heat for about five minutes. Stir in garlic and cook an additional two minutes. Drain and rinse beans well. Add sweet potatoes and beans to the pot and stir. Salt and pepper the vegetable mixture. Add Rotel and salsa to the pot, frozen brown rice and vegetable stock. Stir in spices. Salt and pepper again.
Simmer chili on low for about an hour, stirring occasionally. Add additional vegetable stock if too much liquid evaporates. Use a potato masher to break up sweet potato into smaller pieces.
To serve, garnish with fresh cilantro, tortilla chips and a dollop of sour cream.
Makes 8 1-cup servings.