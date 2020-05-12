Salt and Stone: Sweet and Spicy Chicken Drumsticks

Daily cooking has taken on a whole new level these last couple of months. Three meals a day, at least 27 snacks for the three always-hungry, growing children and the occasional slightly elevated adults-only meal because sometimes I’m just over the complaints and grumbling. I cook something for Aaron and me, and the kids fend for themselves with sandwiches or cereal. I don’t think my dishwasher has stopped running since mid-March. I’m sure you can relate.
One kitchen gadget I’ve started utilizing much more often is my Instant Pot. I was on the fence about its usability, but the more I use it, the more I find I like it. I can cook meat quickly, especially on the days I forget to thaw something early in the day. I bought mine on a whim a few summers ago and use it every week, especially since quarantine started. I often throw chicken breasts or a pork loin roast into the Instant Pot with a jar of salsa or barbecue sauce for an easy protein. The meat cooks quickly and I can shred it with two forks. We make tacos, wraps and simple casseroles with the cooked protein.
One of our favorite recipes right now are these easy chicken drumsticks. Chicken is glazed in a delicious citrus marinade with just a hint of heat and cooked in the instant pot until the chicken is tender and cooked through. I love this method because the chicken has a ton of moisture and flavor. After the chicken comes out of the Instant Pot, you throw it in the oven for a few minutes under high heat to crisp up and turn a deep golden brown.
• Andrea McCoy writes the column Kitchen Captivated for Yakima Magazine and at The Salt and Stone, a home cooking blog. The Salt and Stone is a nod not just to the essence of cooking, but also to the Yakima Valley. Read more at www.thesaltandstone.com.
Instant Pot Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wings
4 pounds chicken drumsticks, skins removed
1/2 cup orange marmalade, divided
1/4 cup water
1 teaspoon kosher salt
3/4 teaspoon black pepper
Pinch red pepper flakes
4 tablespoons lime juice, divided
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon water
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
1 green onion, minced
Whisk together 1/4 cup orange marmalade, 1/4 cup water, 3 tablespoons lime juice, salt, pepper and pinch of red pepper flakes in a bowl. Add chicken and toss to coat.
Transfer mixture to bowl of Instant Pot that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Cover cooker with lid and lock in place. Set to manual high pressure for 15 minutes. (Remember that it will take additional time for the cooker to come to pressure.)
When timer goes off, release steam and carefully remove lid. Remove chicken and place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Turn Instant Pot to sauté setting. In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and water and add it to the remaining marinade. Whisk until combined and the mixture thickens, about 2 to 3 minutes. Turn Instant Pot off.
Set your oven to broil. Stir remaining 1/4 cup marmalade and tablespoon lime juice into thickened marinade. Using a spoon, drizzle the marinade liberally over the chicken. Broil for 10 to 12 minutes total, making sure to rotate the chicken halfway through cooking time so both sides turn golden brown and crispy.
Remove from oven and transfer chicken to serving platter. Garnish with cilantro and green onion and an additional pinch of red pepper flakes (optional, of course). Serve with leftover marinade as a dipping sauce.