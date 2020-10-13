Salt and Stone: Pumpkin Veggie Curry with Lentils

When we decided to home-school this year in lieu of distance learning through our public school, it was mostly for the flexibility of creating our own schedule. I had this crazy dream of taking our circus on the road, driving long stretches of highway in search of beauty and adventure.
The kids are at a great age, just young enough to want to hang with mom and dad but plenty old enough to entertain themselves, tie their own shoes and reliably get to a bathroom when the need arises.
We took off for Utah last week, driving across four states (if you count the southern corner of Washington), bikes hanging off the back of our rig, looking for mountain air and a change in scenery.
My parents lived there years ago and I had a vivid memory of the aspen trees changing colors against the mountains. I’ve wanted to see if again, but with young kids, school, work, sports and everything else that seems to pile up each fall, we never made the trip.
As we pulled into Park City, Utah, I was rewarded with the most stunning view of red, orange and yellow trees quite literally glowing against the mountains. We were treated to deliciously warm weather and crisp cold nights. It was perfection.
We played hard for a few days, riding our mountain bikes and finding several beautiful hikes. On our last day we took a short hike through grove after grove of aspen trees at the height of their fall beauty. The tops of each tree were golden yellow, before slowly turning to burnt orange. The canopy of leaves over our heads shimmered in the breeze, catching our breath and stopping us in our tracks to marvel at their beauty all along the trail.
Scarlet and I collected every color of leaf we could find. By the end, we could hardly hold onto all the leaves we picked up. They were pink and coral, orange and deeply merlot. A few were sunshine yellow and some had brown polka dots against a red leaf. We pressed them carefully into a book so they would dry flat. I’m not sure what we’ll do with them, but I think I’ll remember this hike for the rest of my life.
That hike inspired this fall recipe. Pumpkin curry unfortunately isn’t nearly as stunningly beautiful in color as fall leaves, but it delights and surprises with each delicious bite. Potatoes and lentils bulk this soup up to make it a hearty and filling meal. Yellow curry, a pinch of cinnamon, a little ginger and a dollop of cool sour cream come together to make a rich and incredibly tasty soup. I love a little heat, but if you’re sensitive to spice, start with one tablespoon of curry and slowly adjust from there. This healthy and unique dish is going to be a favorite this fall, perfect for cool nights and yummy enough to save leftovers for easy lunches all week.
• Andrea McCoy writes the column Kitchen Captivated for Yakima Magazine and at The Salt and Stone, a home cooking blog. Her column runs weekly in Thursday’s SCENE section. The Salt and Stone is a nod not just to the essence of cooking, but also to the Yakima Valley. Read more at www.thesaltandstone.com.
Pumpkin Veggie Curry with Lentils
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, diced
3 carrots, scrubbed and diced
3 stalks celery, scrubbed and diced
1 pound baby red potatoes, diced
1/2 head cauliflower florets, diced
1 cup lentils, rinsed and drained
1 14-ounce can coconut milk
1 14-ounce can pumpkin puree
1 32-ounce box low-sodium chicken OR vegetable stock
3 tablespoons yellow curry paste (I recommend Mae Ploy brand)
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced
2 teaspoons honey
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
2 cups baby spinach
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Cooked rice
Sour cream
In a large Dutch oven or pot with a lid, sauté onion, carrot and celery in olive oil over medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes or until the onion is translucent. Add potatoes and cauliflower to the pot, stirring occasionally. Salt and pepper the vegetables liberally, keep stirring and cook for another 10 minutes, reducing heat to medium-low.
Add garlic and ginger to the pot. Give it a good stir. Add lentils, coconut milk and pumpkin to the pot. Add the vegetable stock, honey and all spices. Stir well to combine. Halfway cover the pot with the lid, turning heat to a low simmer. Allow the soup to cook for at least an hour, stirring every 10 minutes. When the vegetables are tender, taste the broth and adjust flavors as needed. Just before serving, stir in 2 big handfuls of fresh baby spinach. Stir into the soup and serve.
For more spice, add additional curry and cumin. You could also add a dash of cayenne powder. For a milder flavor, start with just 1 tablespoon curry and slowly add more to desired flavor and spiciness.
To serve, place a scoop of cooked rice in a shallow bowl. Ladle soup over rice and garnish with a spoonful of sour cream or plain Greek yogurt. Soup serves 8. Store extras in an air-tight container in the refrigerator.