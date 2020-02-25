Salt and Stone: Lemon-Blueberry Almond Loaf Cake

The sunshine and mild temperatures are tempting me into believing that spring is right at our doorstep. The soup and pasta recipes that comforted and sustained us through the cold winter months are quickly losing their staying power as the sun shines a little brighter and longer every day.
I wandered into Inklings Bookshop a few weeks ago with an idea to buy my kids a couple of new books, but found myself standing in the cookbook aisle instead. I spent a few minutes pulling books off the shelf, flipping through the beautiful glossy pages, when I landed on a new-to-me cookbook: “Simple” by Yotam Ottolenghi. Known for vegetable-forward recipes with interesting and unique flavor combinations, Ottolenghi has always felt a little out of reach for the majority of my daily cooking. But this new book was full of simple recipes with easy-to-find ingredients and techniques. I bought the cookbook — don’t worry, I remembered to buy my kids a book, too — and headed home for a better look.
Whether it’s cooking, quilting, painting, reading or exercising (or any other hundreds of hobbies), you can’t underestimate what a fresh shot of inspiration from time to time can do to inspire and encourage you. For me, who happens to love books just as much as I love cooking, the occasional treat of a new cookbook is one of the most valuable ways I learn and grow. I’ve already pulled “Simple” off the shelf half a dozen times to try a recipe or simply use the beautiful photography as inspiration to create something from what I scrounged up in my own refrigerator.
This easy lemon loaf cake is inspired by “Simple” and is a recipe you’ll go to again and again. The lemon and almond flavors work beautifully together. The cake itself is a little dense, with a perfect crumbly texture. The tart blueberries scream spring. This is the perfect recipe for these early spring days.
• Andrea McCoy writes the column Kitchen Captivated for Yakima Magazine and at The Salt and Stone, a home cooking blog. The Salt and Stone is a nod not just to the essence of cooking, but also to the Yakima Valley. Read more at www.thesaltandstone.com.
Lemon-Blueberry Almond Loaf Cake
10 tablespoons unsalted butter softened
1 cup granulated sugar
2 lemons, finely zested and divided
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
3 large eggs, beaten
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup almond flour
2/3 cup frozen blueberries
1/4 cup confectioners sugar
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a medium size loaf pan (8 1/2 inches x 4 1/2 inches) with cooking spray and line the bottom with parchment paper. Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat butter, sugar, lemon zest and juice of half a lemon on medium-high for three to four minutes. Add the vanilla and almond extract and mix another minute. Add eggs, one at a time, and continue to mix. The batter may separate a little, but that’s fine. Use a spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl so the batter is well-incorporated.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder and almond flour. Use a whisk to combine. Fold in the flour mixture to the wet batter. Use a spatula to combine. Gently stir in most of the blueberries, reserving a few to scatter across the top of the batter.
Bake in the oven for about 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the loaf comes out clean. If the top begins to brown too quickly, cover loosely and continue to bake. Remove loaf cake from oven and allow to cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and place on a wire rack to cool completely.
Meanwhile, make the icing. Squeeze 1 tablespoon lemon juice into a bowl and combine with confectioners sugar. Whisk until smooth. Drizzle over the loaf while it’s still warm. Cut into slices and serve warm or at room temperature. Wrap extras tightly in plastic wrap and store on the counter for up to three days.