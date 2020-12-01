Salt and Stone: Leafy Kale Salad with Grapefruit and Pistachios

Several years ago I got hooked up with the Madison House, an after-school program on Fourth Street run by the Union Gospel Mission. It’s an organization near and dear to my heart. The Madison House is in a hulking two-story brick building with a playground and basketball courts out back. Many in town know it from years ago when it was the Yakima School.
Today, kids from surrounding neighborhoods can go and get help with their Zoom and online classrooms. In addition, Madison House serves breakfast, lunch and dinner along with many youth programs that engage kids as young as 4 all the way through high school. There’s an indoor soccer turf, a beauty salon, a stage and music rooms and, most importantly, caring adults willing and ready to invest in kids.
The week after Thanksgiving, a group of us descend on the Madison House armed with tinsel and colored lights, Christmas trees, wreaths and as many decorations as we can come up with. I throw out a request on social media, and every year without fail volunteers show up ready and willing to help. We do our best to quite literally deck the halls with holiday cheer, hoping that as kids step inside after a long day of schooling and life, their home away from home feels full of cheer during the holiday season.
It’s just a small thing. But then the day arrives and the work gets done and another year goes by. And I realize it’s me who is changed and delighted, awed and inspired from this small thing. This year, as the world can feel overwhelming and definitely a little scary, I’m reminding myself that these small acts and little kindnesses are the way through. It might mean an extra $5 in the Salvation Army pot or a meal for a sick friend left on their doorstep. I think it’s the gesture that counts, maybe even more than the act itself.
As for cooking, this week I’m keeping it really simple. We plowed through leftovers all weekend long and I can see all the butter-based goodness coming my way this month, so I’m looking for ways to sneak in as many good-for-me nutrients as I can. One of my favorite winter salads is this easy kale, grapefruit and pistachio salad. I start with a big bunch of kale. Sometimes it’s purple or lacinato kale, but usually it’s green; just grab whatever looks best at the store. I slice up grapefruit and creamy avocado, and crumble salty pistachios and tangy feta cheese over the salad.
The dressing couldn’t be easier; it’s just olive oil, vinegar, a little leftover grapefruit juice from the one you just cut up and a little Dijon mustard. If I happen to have fresh pomegranate seeds, I sprinkle a few of those on there as well.
• Andrea McCoy writes the column Kitchen Captivated for Yakima Magazine and at The Salt and Stone, a home cooking blog. She writes this weekly column for SCENE. The Salt and Stone is a nod not just to the essence of cooking, but also to the Yakima Valley. Read more at www.thesaltandstone.com.
Leafy Kale Salad with Grapefruit and Pistachios
1 large bunch leafy green kale, washed and trimmed
1 large grapefruit, peeled and sectioned
1/2 cup roasted and cracked pistachios
1/2 cup crumbled feta OR goat cheese
1 small avocado, sliced
3 green onions, chopped
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil, divided
3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
1/4 cup grapefruit juice (reserved from the fruit you sliced up)
1/2 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Pinch of black pepper
In a bowl, combine the washed and chopped kale with 1 tablespoon olive oil and a small pinch of kosher salt. Mix to combine and set aside for 10 minutes. To prepare the salad, layer the grapefruit, crumbled cheese, avocado, pistachios and green onions over the kale. Gently combine.
In a small lidded jar, combine the olive oil, vinegar, grapefruit juice, honey, Dijon mustard and salt and pepper. Place the lid on the jar and shake until smooth and well-combined. Taste and adjust flavors if needed. Add a pinch of salt if it’s bland or extra grapefruit juice if the Dijon is too strong for your preference.
Drizzle salad dressing over the salad. Mix gently to combine. Serve immediately.