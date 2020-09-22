Salt and Stone: Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Garlic Basil Aioli

Our favorite meal of the entire summer might just be this grilled pork tenderloin. It’s a deceptively easy recipe, just a quick spice rub thrown together in two minutes flat, a quick rest so the rub can work its magic and then onto the grill.
The result is juicy tenderloin so full of flavor that I can almost guarantee you’ll join me in ranking this at the top of your favorite meals. This has been my go-to recipe for anytime family stops in for dinner, as a weekly staple because we all love leftovers, and I even served a version of this recipe for a small outdoor dinner party I hosted a few weeks back.
Don’t skip the garlic basil aioli. It’s just a few ingredients mixed up, and the leftovers keep in the fridge for days. It’s the perfect cool and creamy little dollop of goodness to complete your meal.
This recipe feels like the perfect cap on several weeks worth of recipes highlighting all the goodness of summer eating in Yakima. We’ve talked heirloom tomatoes, blackberries, plum cake, homemade marinara, peaches, fresh herbs and at least a couple of drool-
worthy salads. Summer in Yakima is tasty, that we can count on.
And as much as I’m looking forward to pumpkin everything (oh yes, you can expect a few pumpkin-esque recipes headed your way), right now it still seems a little like summer break. My kids are home. The house is a mess. My shoulders are a bit sunburned from a day working in the yard and I have yet to see a single yellow leaf on our poplar trees. But I know it’s coming. And I’ll be ready when it does.
• Andrea McCoy writes the column Kitchen Captivated for Yakima Magazine and at The Salt and Stone, a home cooking blog. This column runs weekly in Thursday’s SCENE. The Salt and Stone is a nod not just to the essence of cooking, but also to the Yakima Valley. Read more at www.thesaltandstone.com.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Garlic Basil Aioli
3 pounds pork tenderloin
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 cup garlic basil aioli
Start by whisking the brown sugar and spices together in a small bowl. Generously coat the meat on all sides and marinate in the refrigerator for a minimum of 2 hours or up to 12 hours. If you’re short on time, cover the meat in the spice rub and leave on the counter for 45 minutes at room temperature.
When you’re ready to grill, heat barbecue to medium heat, shooting for about 400 degrees. Sear meat on all sides, turning occasionally with a pair of tongs until the meat is charred and a meat thermometer reads an internal temperature of 145 degrees, about 20 minutes total. Remove meat from the grill and cover with tinfoil. Allow the meat to rest for five minutes before slicing into pieces.
To serve, slice pork tenderloin and drizzle with garlic basil aioli.
Garlic Basil Aioli
3 cloves garlic, minced
3 tablespoons basil, minced
1/2 cup low-fat sour cream
1/2 cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt
Pinch of salt
In a small jar with a lid, combine ingredients using a fork or a whisk to mix well. I love the frozen cubes of herbs you can buy at the grocery store for this recipe. Makes mixing up an aioli quick and easy. Spoon over meat, add to sandwiches or use as a dip for veggies. Store extras in the refrigerator in a sealed jar.