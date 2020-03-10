Salt and Stone: Empty the fridge for this sheet pan dinner

Scarlet sat me down at the kitchen island, brightly colored papers in hand from school, and very seriously announced she had homework to do. Charged with building a leprechaun trap for her upcoming St. Patrick’s Day class celebration, we took one look at the papers and said at the exact same time: “Let’s call Grandma.”
One quick phone call, and a day later Scarlet and Grandma were off to the Dollar Store in search of just the right supplies to build a trap. They came home with green leprechaun hats, gold chocolate coins, a box of Lucky Charms cereal and an entire bag of pipe cleaners, streamers and other random craft supplies. They consulted Pinterest and chatted about ideas. At one point, they turned to me and asked if I would mind making a four-layer cake — which I promptly refused, as I envisioned my first-grader carrying a giant cake into school all on her own.
Back to the drawing board they went. As they planned and prepped, I opened the refrigerator to see if I could come up with something for all of us to eat for dinner. I may not have the skills to create a leprechaun trap, but I could at least make dinner with enough to send home with Grandma as a small thanks for all her help.
I surveyed the inside of my fridge and began pulling veggies from the crisper. I had half a bag of Brussels sprouts, a bell pepper, one slightly sad head of broccoli and a package of chicken sausages. One of my favorite ways to use up vegetables is to roast big pans of them. A few minutes of chopping means a healthy and tasty dinner and usually leftovers for salads and eggs all week long.
This sheet pan dinner couldn’t be easier. As we get a little farther along into spring when all three kids are running from soccer to baseball and back again, this meal will be in heavy rotation. I use about a pound of baby potatoes and another pound or so of mixed vegetables. I add a package of chicken sausages and toss everything in olive oil, a little balsamic vinegar, garlic, Italian seasoning and Parmesan cheese. The result is a tasty meal that changes a little every time I make it depending on what I have on hand.
The only trick to this recipe is to remember to NOT overcrowd the pan. Use two pans if you need to. When the vegetables are too close together they tend to steam instead of roast. For crispy, golden-brown roasted veggies, give yourself lots of room!
• Andrea McCoy writes the column Kitchen Captivated for Yakima Magazine and at The Salt and Stone, a home cooking blog. The Salt and Stone is a nod not just to the essence of cooking, but also to the Yakima Valley. Read more at www.thesaltandstone.com.
Everything-but- the-Kitchen-Sink Sheet Pan Dinner
1 to 1 1/2 pounds baby red potatoes, halved
1 head broccoli, chopped into florets
2 cups Brussels sprouts, halved
2 red or orange bell peppers, chopped
1 sweet onion, chopped
1-pound package chicken sausage (I prefer Aidell’s)
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
3/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup shaved Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly coat a baking sheet or baking dish with cooking spray.
Wash and chop vegetables into similar-size pieces. Half or quarter vegetables depending on size. In a large bowl, combine chopped potatoes with two tablespoons oil and a generous pinch of kosher salt and black pepper. Scatter across baking dish and pop in the oven by themselves for 15 minutes.
While the potatoes cook, combine the rest of the vegetables in the same large bowl and toss with the remaining olive oil. Drizzle balsamic oil, seasonings and salt and pepper over the vegetables and toss to combine. Slice chicken sausages into 1-inch thick slices.
Pull the potatoes from the oven after 15 minutes. Spread the vegetable mixture and chicken sausages evenly on the tray. Put back in the oven to cook for an additional 30 minutes, making sure to use a spatula to turn and rotate the components at least once during the cooking time. When the potatoes and vegetables are golden brown and crispy on the edges, dinner is ready. Sprinkle the pan with Parmesan cheese before serving.
This recipe easily serves 6 people. I used two shallow baking dishes for this recipe and it worked perfectly. Adapt the recipe to your needs, halving the ingredients if you do not want so many portions.