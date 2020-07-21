Salt and Stone: Blueberry Lemon Thyme Shortcakes with Berries and Whipped Cream

If anything has defined the last couple of months (other than churning anxiety combined with numb confusion), it’s seeking out simple pleasures. I know, I know, those two feelings don’t exactly go together. But when the world feels as if it’s spinning out of control some days, I force myself to grasp at the goodness right in front of me.
Its slow mornings on the patio drinking coffee, a good book in the middle of the afternoon just because, or a long walk at sunset. Nothing extravagant necessarily but while we wait for daily life to start up again, I figure I might as well find ways to enjoy the time.
As the summer harvest begins, our Valley comes alive. It’s fruit season, and every week something new and delicious is available. I stop in at McIlrath Fruit Stand in Gleed, which has a drive-thru option for bags of cherries, green beans and freshly picked raspberries. My favorite local winery, Gilbert Cellars, also offers drive-thru pickups, plus free deliveries and shipping. I can snag a a bottle of rosé for evenings spent lingering on the patio. Suddenly all this time at home, seemingly in limbo, actually feels quite lovely.
Here’s a fun and sweet spin on a classic dessert. Nothing says summer like strawberry shortcake and whipped cream. This recipe gets a little update with fresh blueberries baked into the shortcake along with a tiny hint of lemon and thyme. Piled high with fresh berries (use whatever you have or sounds good) and lightly sweetened whipped cream, this is a treat you’ll make all summer long.
Pair this lovely dessert with a nice cold glass of rosé, preferably enjoyed outside on your patio or deck as the sun goes down. I promise, you won’t regret it.
• Andrea McCoy writes the column Kitchen Captivated for Yakima Magazine and at The Salt and Stone, a home cooking blog. She writes this column for Thursday’s SCENE section. The Salt and Stone is a nod not just to the essence of cooking, but also to the Yakima Valley. Read more at www.thesaltandstone.com.
Blueberry Lemon Thyme Shortcakes with Berries and Whipped Cream
FOR THE BERRIES
1 pint blackberries
1 pint raspberries
1 pint blueberries
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon lemon zest
FOR THE SHORTCAKES
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons lemon zest
3 tablespoons sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
1 1/2 cups half and half
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup blueberries
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon raw sugar
FOR THE WHIPPED CREAM
2 cups cold heavy cream
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Combine berries in a large bowl. Sprinkle with sugar and lemon zest. Stir gently to combine and set aside.
To make the shortcakes, combine flour, lemon zest, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and thyme in the base of a food processor. Pulse a few times to combine ingredients. Add the butter and pulse until the butter is in pea-size chunks. The flour mixture should be crumbly but NOT a dough. Add the cream and vanilla to the food processor and pulse several times. Add in the blueberries and pulse again until a dough forms. Remove the dough from the food processor and, using a floured surface, work the dough into a rectangle about 3/4 inch thick.
Transfer to a parchment paper lined baking sheet and chill in the refrigerator for 20 to 45 minutes.
While the shortcakes chill, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Once the shortcake dough is chilled, remove from oven and cut into 12 equal pieces. Transfer to a new parchment-lined baking sheet and sprinkle with raw sugar. Bake in the oven for about 25 to 30 minutes until the cakes have golden edges and a springy top.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla. Beat on high until stiff peaks form.
To assemble shortcakes, slice cake in half. Scoop berries onto one side of the shortcake. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and place the other shortcake half on top of the whipped cream. Serves 12.