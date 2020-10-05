Salt and Stone: Banana Oatmeal Peanut Butter Breakfast Cookies

My kids love to help in the kitchen. My oldest is a little hot and cold on helping, often wandering in and out of the room, but the other two circle whatever I happen to be doing, offering to slice or chop, stir or mix. Depending on what I’m working on in the moment (and let’s be honest, our overall mood), I let them jump in to help as much as possible.
The kids and I have made a lot of cookies over the years. I remember when they were toddlers, pulling a stool up to the mixer for them so they could peek over the rim and watch. They were mesmerized by the mixer, begging to turn it on and off, fighting over who got to touch the lever. The flour and sugar would be absolutely everywhere and we all needed a nap when we finally finished up. Come to think of it, it’s still all mostly the same, just now with bigger kids.
Sometime in those first hazy days of quarantine, I threw together a batch of “breakfast cookies” using up the last bit of peanut butter, a half-open bag of chocolate chips and, on a whim, the last couple of over-ripe bananas sitting n the counter. What I thought would be nothing more than a quick snack for my kids quickly turned into a house-favorite recipe.
We’ve tweaked the recipe a few times over the spring and summer, but this breakfast cookie hits all the right notes. It’s hearty and filling with oats and peanut butter, but sweet and moist from the bananas. A few chocolate chips make it feel much more like a treat and not as much of a healthy breakfast. It’s a win-win for all of us. I love having one with my morning coffee, and the kids snack on them all day long. And, of course, you can tweak the ingredients to make the recipe all yours. Swap in almond butter for the peanut butter, add a dash of cinnamon or skip the chocolate chips and try raisins and walnuts instead.
• Andrea McCoy writes the column Kitchen Captivated for Yakima Magazine and at The Salt and Stone, a home cooking blog. She writes this weekly column for SCENE. The Salt and Stone is a nod not just to the essence of cooking, but also to the Yakima Valley. Read more at www.thesaltandstone.com.
Banana Oatmeal Peanut Butter Breakfast Cookies
1 cup natural creamy peanut butter
2 ripe medium-size bananas
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
2/3 cup granulated sugar
2 cups rolled oats
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Coarse salt for garnish
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine peanut butter, sugar and bananas. Mix well until smooth. Add eggs and vanilla and mix an additional 2 minutes. Add oats and baking soda to the bowl and mix on low until a dough just forms. Turn off the mixer and stir in chocolate chips with a wooden spoon. Using a small ice cream scoop or a spoon, scoop dough into balls on the parchment lined tray. Sprinkle with coarse salt. Bake on the middle rack of the oven for about 10 minutes OR until the edges are lightly golden brown. Allow the cookies to cool on the tray for 5 minutes before moving to a cooling rack. Store extras in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
A quick side note: The dough can be very wet depending on how ripe your bananas are. You can add an extra tablespoon or two of oats or you can bake the cookies a little longer if they seem to need it. Regardless, the cookies will be soft and delicious!