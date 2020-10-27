Salt and Stone: Baked Apple Cider Doughnuts

We carved pumpkins on the first really cold night last week. It was so fun to be bundled up in the garage, letting the kids go wild with the carving tools, oohing and aahing at their designs. My 4-year-old nephew was much more interested in the slimy insides, carefully picking through the giant bucket of pumpkin slime for as many pumpkin seeds as possible. We lined the pumpkins up on the front porch, taking pictures and debating who’s pumpkin was the spookiest. Luke, my 10-year-old, who’s always up for a project, continues to modify his pumpkin just about every day. I find him outside, carving tool in hand, making the smile bigger, adding a tooth, changing the eyes from rectangles to circles.
As we round the corner to Halloween this weekend, we decided to put together a little backyard get-together for the kids instead of the regular trick-or-treating of years past. We’re planning on a candy scavenger hunt through the pasture and orchards and a chili cook-off. I’m going to make my almost-famous (not really) smoky sweet potato and black bean chili. If you need the recipe (it really is a good one) you can hop over to my blog for it.
Because the kids won’t have pillowcases full of candy to devour over the next couple of weeks, I figure a special treat is in order. These baked apple cider doughnuts are so delicious, and very easy to put together. The apple cider in the batter gives the doughnut a lovely apple sweetness while the cinnamon sugar dusting right out of the oven almost makes you believe you’re at the pumpkin patch.
I can’t take any credit for the recipe; I found it on a lovely website called The Faux Martha, a recipe blog out of Minnesota. I’ve made the doughnuts a couple of times, most recently for my oldest’s 12th birthday. We devoured the tray in a couple of hours.
I love this recipe for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, they are baked; I am not about to fry doughnuts in oil at home. That’s way out of my wheelhouse and too much mess for an at-home project. Besides, there are too many good doughnuts available locally to need to take that on at home.
The other thing I love is that it makes a small batch. Most of the recipes I share here are rather large portions, meant to feed a family or a small crowd. This is not that recipe. This makes just six to eight doughnuts, which is perfect. Everyone gets a taste without having to figure out how to give away or avoid eating a dozen yourself.
Happy Halloween, whatever your plans might be. Hopefully they include a warm, just-out-of-the-oven doughnut and a few pilfered Milky Ways from your kid’s stash.
• Andrea McCoy writes the column Kitchen Captivated for Yakima Magazine and at The Salt and Stone, a home cooking blog. She writes this weekly column for Thursday’s SCENE section. The Salt and Stone is a nod not just to the essence of cooking, but also to the Yakima Valley. Read more at www.thesaltandstone.com.
Baked Apple Cider Doughnuts
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons apple cider
1/2 cup white whole wheat flour
1/2 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon aluminum-free baking powder
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg, freshly ground
1/4 cup pure cane sugar
2 tablespoons honey
1 large egg
FOR THE GLAZE
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 cup apple cider
1/3 cup sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
Preheat oven to 400°F degrees.
Make the doughnuts. In a small pot, melt the butter along with the cider until the butter is half melted. Set aside to cool and finish melting.
Meanwhile, whisk together flours, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a medium bowl. Set aside.
Into the cooled butter mixture, whisk in the sugar, honey and egg until evenly combined. (Side note: Dip honey measuring utensil in the melted butter first for easy honey removal.)
Stir together wet and dry ingredients until just combined. Over-mixing will create a tough doughnut.
Spray doughnut pan with cooking oil. Add batter to a piping bag and evenly pipe into the pan.
Bake for 7 minutes. Allow to cool 1 minute before removing doughnuts onto a cooling rack.
Meanwhile, make the glaze. Melt butter and cider. In a flat-bottomed bowl, mix together cinnamon and sugar.
Quickly dip each doughnut in butter mixture and lightly coat in the cinnamon/sugar mixture. Place back on cooling rack. These are best served the same day, slightly warmed. If storing leftovers, lightly cover, if at all. Covering will create a soggy leftover doughnut by morning.