Salt and Stone: Asparagus Carbonara is a decadent spring dish

I was lamenting to my best friend how tired of making dinner I was feeling. I complained about the never-
ending dishes and the messes I clean up all day long with five people home. By the time I get to dinnertime, I’m just done, I whined to her.
She listened and commiserated as best friends do and then said something that stuck with me all week. She explained how she makes a production out of dinner every night. She turns on music and pours herself a glass of wine. Even if all she makes is quesadillas, it’s something to look forward to all day.
I loved her perspective and decided that’s exactly the nudge I needed. I planned out meals I actually wanted to make and delivered the news to my children they were officially on dinner dish duty going forward. With a gorgeous bunch of fresh asparagus in my McIlrath produce box this week, I knew exactly the dinner I was going to make.
Asparagus carbonara is one of my favorite spring dishes. Fresh asparagus and salty bacon combine with a creamy, yolky egg to make a decadent and over-the-top dinner. Even better, this easy dish is quick to throw together and perfect for sitting outside on these glorious spring evenings.
• Andrea McCoy writes the column Kitchen Captivated for Yakima Magazine and at The Salt and Stone, a home cooking blog. The Salt and Stone is a nod not just to the essence of cooking, but also to the Yakima Valley. Read more at www.thesaltandstone.com.
Asparagus Carbonara
4-5 slices center-cut slab bacon, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
1 pound pasta (penne or cavatappi)
1 bunch asparagus (about a pound), woody ends cut off, trimmed into 1-inch pieces
1 shallot or 1/2 Walla Walla sweet onion, diced
2 gloves garlic, diced
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
4-6 large eggs (1 per serving)
1/4 cup thinly sliced basil
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
Red pepper flakes (optional)
Salt and pepper
Set a large pot of water over high heat. At the same time, heat a large skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Add the olive oil to the pan and cook the bacon pieces until the bacon is crispy and cooked through. Remove the bacon from the pan with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Turn the heat on the pan to low and add the onion. Cook for two to three minutes. Add the garlic and cook for an additional minute. Salt and pepper the onion and garlic mixture. Add the butter to the pan along with the asparagus and cook until the asparagus is bright green and tender, about 8 minutes. When the asparagus is finished, turn the heat off to the pan and set aside.
When the pot of water boils, stir in a big handful of salt and the pasta. When the pasta is tender, drain away the water, reserving 1/4 cup of pasta water. Going back to your pan, turn the heat to medium-low and stir in the bacon and pasta. Pour the pasta water over the mixture and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Toss gently to combine. Salt and pepper the pasta and add a pinch or two of red pepper flakes along with half of the fresh basil. Reserve the rest of the basil to garnish individual servings. Turn heat off and set aside.
Using a small fry pan, heat the pan over medium-high heat. Spray the pan with a little cooking spray or melt a little butter in the pan. When the pan is hot, crack the egg, making sure not to break the yolk. Cook for 2 minutes or until the egg white is firm but the yolk is still very runny. Using a spatula, remove the egg from the pan and start again until you have one fried egg per person.
To serve, scoop pasta onto a plate and lay an egg over the pasta. Garnish with more fresh basil, a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and black pepper.