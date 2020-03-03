Pat Eats Garbage Food: Taco Bell's Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries ... Burrito?

I love newspaper food pages, what with their Bolognese sauce recipes and reviews of locavore bistros. They tell us how to eat well, and that’s something of real value. Putting thought into what we put in our bodies is never a bad thing.
That said, sometimes I just wanna grab some garbage food and shove greedy handfuls of it into my dumb face. There’s not much coverage of junk food in the food pages, and this feature seeks to remedy that.
In every biweekly edition of Pat Eats Garbage Food, I’ll review a different fast food item or convenience store snack and let you know what works and what doesn’t. (You’ll note I didn’t say what’s good and what’s bad; it’s all bad. That’s the point.)
• The food: This week’s food is the Taco Bell, uh, (checks notebook) Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries ... Burrito? I know what all of those words mean on their own. But not all together like that, not in that sequence. Anyway, I ordered one because decades of eating fast food has taught me to have faith in the Taco Bell product-development team’s Dadaist take on late-stage American capitalism. These are the people who put a taco inside another taco and sealed them together with beans. They live in a gluttonous fever-dream world where Fritos go INSIDE a burrito. Some Taco Bell tacos have Doritos for shells and some have fried chicken for shells. Remember the Naked Chicken Chalupa? Even their failures are spectacular.
• The damage: $2.99
• The other damage: 510 calories, 26 grams fat, 7 grams saturated fat, 50 mg cholesterol, 1190 mg sodium, 53 grams carbs, 4 grams sugar. All of that’s bad, but whaddya expect? This is a Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries Burrito, not a Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries, uh, Salad.
• Official description: In keeping with the radioactive-insanity of its menu items, Taco Bell’s online product descriptions are maximalist and weird. Here’s an abridged version: “That’s when it hit us — like a buffalo-sauce-covered bolt of lightning. Why don’t we take the buffalo chicken and the Nacho Fries and wrap them up in a warm flour tortilla? ... It’s everything you love about buffalo chicken, Nacho Fries and burritos, all rolled up into one. ... The burrito that you thought you’d never see is finally here ... maybe pair it with a Mountain Dew Baja Blast.”
That last part about the Mountain Dew Baja Blast is my favorite. It’s poetry. I’m going to be laughing about it probably forever. I’m going to use “maybe pair it with a Mountain Dew Baja Blast” for everything.
Wife: “What kind of lightbulb works best for this lamp.”
Me: “I don’t know, maybe —”
Her: “Oh my god. Don’t say it. I’m sorry I asked.”
Me: “Pair it with —”
Her: “Seriously, don’t.”
Me: “A MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST!”
Her: “I’m going to bed.”
• My description: I hate that I liked it. It is repulsive and compelling in equal measure. No other fast food chain so frequently accomplishes that. I stand in awe.
• How does it feel? I mean. You know.
• Will I eat it again? Lord have mercy on my soul, I just might.
• Overall rating: 7 out of 10, but the post-meal burp is, like, negative 1 million out of 10.