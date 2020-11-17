A Salt and Stone Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is probably my favorite holiday. I love the simpleness of the holiday. It’s about family, friends and food; that’s it. OK, fine, maybe a little football, too.
This year is no different. We celebrate and make the most out of a tough, disheartening, worrying situation. My thought is, let’s still gather at the table. So much is gained from sitting together, eating a meal around a table. We might be little groups of three, four or six, but in some ways it might be even more special this year, and worth making a little effort.
My own holiday has been reimagined, and will look vastly different than in years past. Our plans include just our five, with potentially a short visit with my parents, and we’ve got one kid on crutches. Our traditions of flag football with friends and hikes in the Cowiche Canyon while the turkey cooks aren’t in the cards this year.
Instead we’re going to play lots of card games, watch movies and, of course, football. We might take the dogs and walk along the apple orchards or have a fire in the fire pit with hot chocolate. We’ll keep it simple and enjoy the slow pace. And for food, well, I plan to reimagine that a little, too. My kids have demanded a few of their tried and true favorites, but I think I’ll surprise them with a few new ones as well. What better year than to try something new without the pressure of a big group?
If taking on a whole turkey for just a few people feels like too much work this year, consider this easy apple cider braised pork tenderloin. Marinated in garlic, brown sugar and Dijon mustard, the pork is so flavorful and tender, as are the apples, sweet potatoes and squash it cooks right alongside. It’s exactly what we need this year. Cheesy, decadent sharp cheddar gratin and homemade green bean casserole are the comfort foods calling our names, and no one will say a word if you happen to find yourself at the refrigerator door, eating spoonfuls straight from the dish.
And finally, flaky tender biscuits get a little makeover with tangy goat cheese and sweet dried cranberries.
Apple Cider Braised Pork Tenderloin with Autumn Vegetables
2.5 to 3 pounds pork tenderloins
1 tablespoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon grainy Dijon mustard
1/2 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1.5 cups apple cider
2 large Fuji apples
1 yellow onion
1 delicata squash
1 large sweet potato
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 tablespoon grainy Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
In a large zippered freezer bag, combine the pork tenderloin with the garlic powder, brown sugar, mustard, salt and pepper. Roll the meat in the spices until it is well coated. Add the apple cider to the bag, seal it and give it a good shake. Place in the refrigerator until one hour before you plan to cook the tenderloin. Place the meat on the counter to allow the temperature to come up slightly.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Chop the apples, onion, delicata squash and sweet potato into bite-sized pieces. Toss in olive oil, maple syrup, mustard, cinnamon, paprika, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Spread evenly on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Use two pans if necessary. Pop the vegetables into the pan to give them a slight head start.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat on the stove. Add a small drizzle of olive oil to the pan, remove the meat from the marinade and sear the tenderloins on all sides, about 3 minutes per side. Once the meat is seared, nestle the meat among the autumn vegetables and bake in the oven for about 25 minutes or until a meat thermometer registers 145 degrees. If your veggies need an extra minute, pull the tenderloin off the tray and set aside, covered with foil. Continue to cook the vegetables until they are golden and tender.
Sharp Cheddar Cauliflower Gratin
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
2 tablespoons salted butter
1 small yellow onion, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 bay leaf
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2.5 cups whole milk
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Dash of cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
16 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
2 heads cauliflower, chopped into florets
1/3 cup panko bread crumbs
1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Spread the cauliflower florets on a baking sheet and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Mix well and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast in the oven at 425 degrees for about 6 to 8 minutes. The cauliflower should be slightly tender with a few golden spots but NOT finished cooking. Remove from oven and set aside.
In a medium saucepan, melt butter and remaining olive together over medium-low heat. Add diced onion and cook for 5 minutes until onion is translucent. Add garlic and bay leaf to the pan, stirring constantly, and cook an additional 2 minutes. Add the flour to the pot and, using a spatula, stir the flour into the onion mixture. Quickly pour the milk into the pot, reducing the heat to a low simmer. Stir often until the mixture begins to thicken. Add the paprika, nutmeg and cayenne to the sauce. Continue to stir. When the mixture has thickened and reduced by about a third, stir in the shredded cheese. Once the cheese melts, salt and pepper to taste and turn the heat off to the pan. Remove bay leaf.
Lightly coat a large baking dish with cooking spray. Combine the cauliflower and cheese sauce in the pan. Sprinkle the bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese over the cauliflower and dot with 1 tablespoon butter. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 25 minutes until the cheese is bubbling and the top is golden brown.
Homemade Green Bean Casserole
2.5 pounds frozen or fresh green beans
8 ounces sliced button or white mushrooms
2 tablespoons salted butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons onion powder
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 cup heavy cream
1 1/2 cups chicken stock
1 can French’s crispy fried onions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Heat a large pot of salted water over high heat. Add the green beans to the water and blanch for 5 minutes if beans are fresh or 3 minutes if frozen. Drain them in a colander and then place in a large baking sheet.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring constantly until the mushrooms are tender, about 5 minutes. Add the flour, onion powder, garlic powder, nutmeg and Dijon, stirring well. Add the chicken stock and mix until combined and there are no lumps. Allow the stock to simmer and thicken, stirring occasionally, another 5 minutes. Pour the cream into the sauce, simmering another 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Turn the heat off to the skillet. Pour the sauce over the green beans in the baking dish and gently combine. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes, then remove from oven, stirring so the beans stay evenly coated. Cover with the crispy fried onions, return to oven and bake an additional 10 minutes. Remove and serve immediately.
Cranberry and Goat Cheese Biscuits
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons kosher salt
8 tablespoons chilled butter, cut into 1/2 inch cubes
1 1/2 cups buttermilk, plus more for brushing
4 ounces crumbled goat cheese
3/4 cup dried cranberries
1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a large bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Use a whisk to combine the ingredients. Form a well in the bowl and add the butter. Using two forks or clean hands, work the butter into the flour until the butter is pea-sized and small clumps form. Add the crumbled goat cheese, cranberries and rosemary to the mixture and gently combine. Pour the buttermilk over the ingredients and, using a spatula, gently combine until a dough forms.
Turn dough out onto a lightly-floured surface and shape it so it’s about 1 inch thick. Use a round cookie cutter or small juice glass to stamp out biscuits, transferring to the baking sheet. Push the dough scraps together and re-roll, trying NOT to overwork the dough, and cut out more biscuits until you have 12.
Place the baking sheet in the refrigerator for at least an hour. When it’s time to bake the biscuits, preheat oven to 450 degrees. Brush the tops of the biscuits with buttermilk and bake in the oven for about 15 to 20 minutes or until they’ve risen and are golden brown on top. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly on the baking sheet before serving.
Oatmeal Molasses Whoopie Pies
1 cup softened butter
1 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup molasses
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups rolled oats
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 container marshmallow fluff
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer combine butter and brown sugar until smooth and well-combined. Add molasses and vanilla, and mix until smooth. Add eggs one at a time, remembering to scrape down the sides of the bowl in between mixing. If the batter is a little separated, don’t worry.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, oats, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
Combine dry ingredients with wet ingredients, mixing until just combined. You don’t want to overtax the dough.
Use a tablespoon-sized spoon or cookie scoop to ball the dough and spread evenly on the baking sheet. Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 10 minutes until the tops of the cookie spring back. Remove from oven and allow the cookies to cool on the tray for five minutes. Move cookies to a baking rack to continue to cool.
When cookies are completely cooled, use a spoon to scoop the marshmallow fluff onto the flat side of the cookie. Top it with another cookie, forming a sandwich. Save extras in an airtight container for up to a week.