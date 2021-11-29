Entertainment briefs: Puns and crafts

Fun pun questions and answers keep coming from Yakima Valley College professor
The Yakima professor who enjoys playing with words when he’s not teaching math at Yakima Valley College has published his 10th volume of fun puns.
Ben Mayo will sign copies of the latest in his pun book series, “What’s The Difference Between...”, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Encore Books, 415 Walnut St. in Yakima. For information about the event, call the bookstore at 509-457-4660.
Mayo has also created a board game based on his puns. His ideas come from words or expressions he comes across in everyday conversation. Here are some excerpts from the 10th volume:
• What's the difference between an oblong mass of dough that is baked in a rectangular pan and an animal that is raised to be lazy?
One is a loaf of bread and the other is bred to loaf.
• What's the difference between using a science fiction device to hide a vessel from being visible and a hooded mantle sent via the Postal Service?
One is a cloaked ship and the other is a shipped cloak.
• What's the difference between a point in time after which a project is late and the result of cutting the wires on an old-style telephone system?
One is a deadline and the other is a line that is dead.
15th annual Mighty Tieton Holiday Crafts & Antiques Bazaar set for Saturday
More than 60 local vendors are set to participate in the 15th annual Mighty Tieton Holiday Crafts & Antique Bazaar on Saturday in Tieton. It will feature food, crafts and antiques from the region, and all items sold must be handmade or antique. Big Ern Productions will present favorite holiday tunes.
It will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave. The bazaar features a staggered admission fee benefiting Tieton Arts & Humanities. Admission is $7 from 8-9 a.m., $5 from 9-10 a.m., $3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and free from 2-3 p.m.
Local favorites expected there include Swede Hill Distilling, Copper Pot Caramels, Selah Ridge Lavender Farm, Apple City Salami, Basalt Roasters, Tieton Farm and Creamery and many more, according to a news release. Essencia Artisan Bakery will be serving all day.
Mighty Tieton is requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend. Masks are required.
Tieton’s Boxx Gallery and Tieton Made, both located near the warehouse, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, along with other local businesses around the town square. Boxx Gallery will also hold an artist reception from 3-5 p.m. Saturday for its seventh annual holiday show, which continues through Jan. 23.