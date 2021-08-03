Wine Scene: Washington Wine Month is upon us

Summer is for exploring, and what better way to explore your neighborhood or state than by wine tasting.
The Washington wine industry encourages wine lovers to get out and experience wine during the month of August as part of Washington Wine Month. With more than 1,000 wineries — from the far western edge of the Puget Sound to the southeast corner of the state — there is ample opportunity to discover award-winning wines while enjoying this beautiful state.
“Washington state has a winery experience for everyone,” said Steve Warner, president of Washington State Wine. “From patio tasting experiences to outdoor events and concerts, summer is the perfect time to get out and support local winemakers and farmers.”
Washington wineries, restaurants and retailers are encouraged to celebrate August by running specials and promotions to collectively raise excitement and awareness of Washington wines. Many local wineries and some retailers are offering specials for the month. This is a great time to stock up on some of your favorite wines. If you are looking for a weekend jaunt in wine country, visit the following wineries and enjoy.
■ Côte Bonneville winery in Sunnyside is celebrating its Train Station tasting room during the month of August. Ask about rotating case specials on Train Station wines, which are 100% DuBrul Vineyard designated. The month starts with 15% off 2017 Train Station Cabernet Sauvignon.
■ Fortuity Cellars in Zillah is offering a six-bottle bundle for $198, and that includes shipping. Your bundle consists of two bottles each of the 2018 Copeland Vineyard Chardonnay, 2017 Copeland Vineyard Merlot and the 2016 Heart of the Hill Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon.
■ Purple Star Wine in Benton City is also offering a monthlong bundle promotion. Receive a bottle of rosè, syrah, cabernet and an NV Muret-Gaston red blend and get 20% off. This promotion includes $15 flat-rate shipping.
■ Tanjuli Winery in Zillah is celebrating with an array of wines from the wine library. Wines include 2001 pinot noir, 2009 malbec, 2010 petit verdot and 2015 Estate Aglianico/Sagrantino. The winery is built into the side of the hill, eliminating the need to artificially heat or cool the winery — always a comfortable experience.
■ Tapteil Vineyard Winery on Red Mountain is offering 15% off any bottle and 20% off any case. If you are looking to refresh your summer rosé inventory, it’s 50% off this month. And while you’re there, ask about the mourvèdre; it is a personal favorite of mine.
■ Terra Blanca Winery is celebrating with weekly specials. Week one features the 2020 Arch Terrace Sauvignon Blanc, a perfect summertime wine. Check back regularly to learn what the wine of the week is. (Hint: If you love syrah, be sure to check into week two.)
In addition to retail partnerships, advertising and special promotions, Washington Wine is launching a brand-new mobile app called “Map My WA Wine.” It is available on all iOS and Android devices. Open your app store to get this valuable resource and use it to find your favorite wine, winery or activity. Simply download the app onto your phone, and you’ll always be one click away from finding that next glass of wine.
Through the end of the year, all guests who download the “Map My WA Wine” app and create an itinerary and account are entered to win a weekend getaway in Washington. Three winners will win a trip for two to Washington Wine Country for two nights and three days.
Be sure to follow #WAwine and #WAWineMonth to keep up with the social buzz for the month and beyond.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of the industry group Wine Yakima Valley. She contributes a column in Thursday’s SCENE every two weeks.