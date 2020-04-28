Wine Scene: Virtual vineyard tours and tasting

If you are getting creative with your evening social plans, you are not alone. People all over the world are creating and enjoying virtual connections for workouts, concerts and happy hours.
Wine Yakima Valley is bringing growers to the virtual world of wine with a vineyard tour and tasting series. Yakima Valley grape growers will transport you from your living room to the vineyards, offering the perfect combination of enjoying great wine while seeing, learning and tasting “a day in the life” of growing wine grapes in Washington state.
“We want to create an opportunity to stay connected with clients and friends to maintain some sort of normalcy,” says Kerry Shiels, winemaker of Côte Bonneville Winery and co-owner of DuBrul Vineyard. “In addition to drinking great wines, we are actively growing and managing the 2020 vintage, so why not share these experiences over a glass of wine?”
The tastings feature three vineyard locations throughout the Yakima Valley American Viticulture Area: Red Willow Vineyard on the west side of the AVA, DuBrul Vineyard in the center of the Valley, and Quintessence Vineyard sited on Red Mountain, the eastern side of the appellation. Guests will have an opportunity to see in real time what the vines look like and offer side-by-side comparisons to the other vineyards throughout the Valley. Which vineyard is furthest along in vine development, and why?
This is a rare opportunity for consumers; these types of events are generally offered exclusively to people in the wine trade.
Tastings will be held at 5:30 pm Thursdays through May 14.
The Virtual Vineyard Tour and Tasting schedule:
■ Thursday: Jonathan Sauer of Red Willow Vineyard will highlight the story of Red Willow, show us what the vines are doing and explain how the grapes are grown for the 2016 Owen Roe Chapel Block syrah. Winemaker David O’Reilly will discuss the wine and explain why he chooses fruit from Red Willow.
■ May 7: Kerry Shiels of DuBrul Vineyard will discuss the vineyard aspects that go into producing Côte Bonneville’s 2014 Carriage House (red blend). In addition to being hands-on in the vineyard, Kerry is also the winemaker for Côte Bonneville. She will take you through the vineyard and its current growth status and explain how she grows the grapes for this popular Bordeaux blend.
■ May 14: Marshall Edwards will take a deep dive into what it takes to grow exceptional wine grapes at Quintessence Vineyards on Red Mountain. Marshall will showcase Mark Ryan Winery’s 2017 Dead Horse Cabernet Sauvignon. Joining this tour and tasting will be Mike Macmorran, winemaker for Mark Ryan Winery, to discuss the wine and why he uses Yakima Valley fruit.
If you’d like to taste the flavors while learning about the wines and the vineyards they came from, Brad Baldwin at Stems wine shop has put together a $211 Virtual Vineyard three-pack (shipping and tax included). To order, call 509-307-2006. But if you want to join one or more of the virtual tastings just to learn, that works, too.
For more information on participating, visit wineyakimavalley.org and go to Virtual Vineyard Tasting and Tour Series in the blog section of the website.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.