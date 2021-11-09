Wine Scene: Thanksgiving wine can be tricky; it doesn't have to be

The flavors of Thanksgiving range from sweet potatoes with marshmallows to savory roasts and stuffing. It’s no surprise that choosing the perfect wine can be difficult. Not only do you want it to go well with all of your side dishes, but you may want to pair it with dessert.
Think about wine that will complement a wide variety of foods rather than something to pair with individual flavors. For Thanksgiving, you need wines that can blanket the entire dinner.
Light-bodied red wines that avoid a lot of oak are a great option. These wines tend to offer enough fruit and acid to complement but not overshadow a wide range of flavors.
Here is a list of pinot noir, zinfandel, grenache, riesling, sauvignon blanc and a rosè that are perfect for serving with your holiday meal. Best of all — you don’t need to shell out a ton of money. There are plenty of affordable options.
Pinot noir is a food-friendly wine that often shows classic fall flavors such as cranberry, red apple skin, dried leaves and allspice. Yakima Valley’s Owen Roe winery has roots in Oregon, a state well known for its quality pinot noir wines. They stay true to their brand in producing exceptional wines regardless of where the fruit grows.
• 2019 Growers Guild Pinot Noir. Ripe cherry notes with toasty oak aromas and red fruits that lead to a lingering finish. $13.60 with a purchase of three or more bottles.
• 2016 Owen Roe Pinot Noir. Aromas of raspberry with hints of vanilla and cherry cola. Red fruit notes with cinnamon and clove spice on the palate. A perfect finish with hints of hazelnuts. $36.55 with a purchase of three or more bottles. This wine is not available for curbside pickup, but you still have time to order it.
• Thurston Wolfe 2019 Grenache. This 2019 grenache offers complexity, spiciness and good acidity. It is medium bodied with herbaceous under-notes. Finishes with a light texture and floral aromatics. $20.
• Thurston Wolfe 2019 Zinfandel. A typical Washington zinfandel with aromas of bright fruit (cherry, raspberry and strawberry), plum and oak spice with full body, moderate tannins and a rich finish. $20.
Meanwhile, white and rosè wines with good acid pair with a broad range of foods.
• Dineen Vineyards 2020 Riesling. This dry, white wine has bright aromatics of green apple and tropical fruits. The wine is clean and crisp with a great balance of sweetness and acid. This wine will fit perfectly on your holiday table, but it is also delicious on its own. $22.
• 2019 Kamiakin Sauvignon Blanc. This clear, lemon-green colored wine is dry with medium acidity. Flavors of green apple, peach and a hint of lime and minerality are perfect for holiday dining. $20.
• Chinook Wines 2020 Yakima Valley Sauvignon Blanc. This varietally correct sauvignon blanc has a crisp balance of body and acidity. Great floral and fruity aromas. $18.99. Call ahead if you plan to purchase from the winery.
• 2020 VanArnam Vineyards Lazy River. This wine is bright and balanced -- 95% riesling and 5% muscat -- making it a delicious choice for the Thanksgiving table. $18.
• DuBrul Vineyard 2020 Cabernet Franc Rosé. This classically styled dry rosé is expressive and aromatic. The cabernet franc vines are designated specifically for this wine and managed accordingly. Bright acidity, medium body and lovely fruit in your glass. $30.
Don’t sweat it too much. Thanksgiving is a tricky meal to pair wines with. The important thing is to enjoy the day, raise a glass, and give thanks for your blessings.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.