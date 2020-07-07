Wine Scene: Summer wine picks for all tastes

The days are finally getting warmer, which means it’s time for warm-weather imbibing. There are plenty of white wines, rosé wines, sparkling wines and even red wines that are well-suited to warm, sunny days. Whatever your preferred summer activity, a great bottle of wine can brighten any occasion.
Summer whites
■ 2018 VanArnam Vineyard Lazy River White Blend: Has the tell-tale aroma of petrol, giving you a heads-up that this blend leads with riesling. The wine offers flavors of honey, apricot and citrus. Great acidity, which balances the touch of sweetness in the glass. This is a fabulous summer wine for $15.
■ Kana Winery 2018 Katie Mae Riesling: Aromas of honeysuckle, peach and pear. Flavors are echoed on the palate with a hint of pineapple and a touch of orange zest. Great acid levels to balance the sweetness. Perfect for the patio or your favorite spicy fare. $16.
Rosé all day
If you know anything about rosé, you realize it can offer as much surprise as a suddenly lit sparkler on a dusky evening. These three Yakima Valley wines are no exception. Plan to appreciate the snappiness mixed with a bit of sass. These beautiful pink wines are perfect for midday celebrations because of their lightness.
■ 2019 Fortuity Rosé: Made from cinsault grapes, sourced from the Yakima Valley AVA, the 2019 Fortuity Cellars Rosè shows off pretty red rose petals that mingle with wild mushroom and wet stone on the nose. Bone dry, with good acidity. Light red fruits dance with minerals on the palate. The long finish catches you by surprise. $24.
■ 2019 Terra Blanca Rosé: Deep red rosé with aromas of fresh strawberries, sweet red fruit and slight rose petals. Candied cherry, unripe strawberry and slight mineral on the palate. The mouthwatering acidity makes for a great summer wine. Cranberry, red cherry, apple skin, pomegranate on this gorgeous pale rosé. $18.
■ 2019 Purple Star Rosé: The unique aromatics grip you with peat moss and wild mushroom tones that combine with delicate red fruits, all mingling on the nose. The palate has good freshness and balance, with a silky texture. Bright pear and ripe strawberry flavors all connect with the bright sense of minerality. $18.
Bubbly
Sparkling is one of the most underrated food-friendly wines out there. Delight your taste buds in between dips with sips of these bright, zesty sparkling wines.
■ Treveri Cellars NV Sparkling Gewürztraminer: Aromas of tropical fruit come blasting out of the glass, and the palate delivers what the nose promises: sweet mango, papaya fruit and pineapple. This is an off-dry wine with excellent balance. $17.
■ Wit Cellars 2019 Unleashed Pinot Grigio Sparkling: This dry sparkling wine offers a sleek, lively frame that tantalizes with bright acidity, hints of lemon zest and crisp, green apple. The minerality and focused fruit make it work for any celebration. $28.
Fire up the grill
It’s time to crank up the heat on summer grilling. And, of course, we suggest including great wine into the mix. Not sure what to pour? This local zinfandel should be on the top of your shopping list.
■ Cultura Wine 2014 Estate Zinfandel: Fruity, rich and moderately spicy, this is an easy wine to sip and enjoy. It offers well-concentrated blackberry flavors that mingle nicely with a rich layer of tannins. $50.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.