Wine Scene: Sparkle naturally this New Year's

As wine lovers continue to learn and enjoy new varietals and styles of wine, favorites rise to the top. Recently, a lesser-known style of bubbly has hit the charts. Pét-nat is in full force, becoming a popular new style of wine.
As it happens, this is not a new style at all. Pét-nat is an abbreviation for “pétillant naturel,” a French term that roughly translates to “naturally sparkling.”
It is actually one of the oldest methods of producing sparkling wine. Its significant fizziness, low alcohol and bright fruity flavors have given this wine increased popularity. More often than not, pét-nats are made by younger, hipper winemakers.
Unlike traditional-method sparkling wines that add sugar and yeast to dry, still wine in order to trigger a second fermentation and produce bubbles, pét-nat works by bottling wine that is only partially fermented.
During alcohol fermentation, yeasts eat sugar and leave the byproducts of alcohol and carbon dioxide. In still, or non-sparkling wines, most or all fermentation occurs before bottling; there is no trapped C02, therefore no bubbles.
And speaking of young, hip winemakers, Justin Neufeld of Gilbert Cellars is producing two exceptional pèt-nat wines.
Why pèt-nat? “It sells,” according to Neufeld. “Our pèt-nat wines have been very popular. People get excited about this wine. It fits into the natural wine movement and appeals to the younger crowd looking for that natural product.
“As a winemaker, they require a lot of attention during harvest, which is difficult. We have to bottle the wine at a very specific time during fermentation. Once we hit 1 degree brix, we have to bottle, regardless of what else is going on in the cellar. It can be challenging, but you can have the wine in the market before Christmas.”
Neufeld’s first pèt-nat is a blend of riesling and grüner veltliner. “I don’t think a lot of people get to experience white wine in this early stage of evolution,” says Neufeld. “White wines are really fun at this stage; their aromatic profiles are bright, and their fruit characteristics are intense. Once you add bubbles, you really have a party.”
Pét-nats are a fun, versatile food wine. Almost all sparkling wines go surprisingly well with food, especially lighter dishes. Pét-nat wines tend to be fairly low in alcohol — usually around 13% ABV, so they’re extremely refreshing. Many are also unfined and unfiltered, which may include some leftover yeast cells. This can lead to a slightly cloudy or hazy appearance, which is OK to drink. These wines are not meant for long cellaring.
“I generally suggest that people drink them early,” says Neufeld.
Serving tip: If you would like to control the sediment in a hazy wine, chill the bottle upright in an ice bucket for 30 minutes. The cold keeps sediment at the bottom of the bottle, allowing you to pour four relatively clear glasses.
The 2020 Gilbert Cellars Pèt-nat is quite clear visually. It begins with aromas of pink lemon, apricot blossom and a hint of strawberry. The flavors are crisp and focused, showing light apricot and red pear, with a relatively substantial mousse. This is a fresh and lively wine for $24. Gilbert Cellars also sells a pèt-nat rosè of grenache $24.
The wines are available for curbside pickup from the winery or at Wray’s Thriftway.
It’s been a long year; much has changed over the course of 2020. Health and happiness are always a blessing. Regardless of what type of celebration you put in your glass this New Year’s Eve, we all have a lot to be thankful for and a lot to look forward to.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in SCENE.