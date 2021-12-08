Wine Scene: Sleigh your gift list this year

The holidays are a great time to lift a glass and enjoy the bounty of living in wine country. If you are looking to gift something other than a bottle of wine, consider gifting wine accessories. Or, when making the holiday party rounds, show up with something wine-adjacent.
You can veer toward the practical, like a new set of expert-approved wineglasses. Or maybe something unexpected, like a steel glass hat to keep your wine bug-free (trust me, this is important). To track down the best gifts for wine drinkers, I talked to Brad Baldwin, owner of Stems Wine and Gift Boutique in Yakima, about gift ideas for the wine lover on your Christmas list.
Wine glasses are a necessity for all wine drinkers. They are designed for swirling, which engages the flavors and aromas of the wine. There is actually scientific evidence that supports the importance of glass shape as it relates to aromatics. In 2015, a Japanese medical group used a camera to record images of ethanol vapors in different glasses. This allowed the research group to show how different glass shapes affect the density and position of vapors (aromatic compounds) at the openings of different glasses. Aromatic compounds are responsible for producing most of the flavors in wine.
One of the most important things to consider in selecting a style of wine glass is what will be in the glass. If you have a wine cellar full of different wines and don’t want a specific glass for each varietal, consider investing in two quality glass sets: a set of six or eight red wine glasses and an equal number of white wine glasses. Or consider a universal set that works for all wines. According to Baldwin, one of his most popular glasses is the Riedel Ouverture: “This is the most versatile glass for red and white wines. It is a great option for someone looking for a quality everyday glass.”
“Red wines need a larger bowl and longer stem than a standard white wine glass. Reds need more space to breathe and should have a bowl large enough to swirl,” says Baldwin. “The brim can be narrower on a white wine glass since most whites are not as aromatic as reds. To get the full aromatics on a subtle white, you need a narrow glass brim to funnel the scents into one concentrated spot.”
If you are buying for someone who tends to drink a lot of the same wine, consider a varietal wineglass. These are glasses shaped specifically to enhance the aroma and flavors of a selected wine. These are great options for cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, red blends, whites, chardonnay, sparkling wines and even ports.
“For the wine lover who drinks sparkling wine year-round (and not just on New Year’s Eve), it might be worth investing in a specialized glass, says Baldwin, “Riedel’s Champagne glass is shaped more like a traditional wineglass, which lets you incorporate more air and smell.” This is also a different look than the traditional Champagne flute.
Other gift considerations: A wine decanter is a container used to hold wine before drinking it. The two primary purposes are aeration and sediment removal. Wine coolers, wine openers and wine preservers are perfect holiday gifts. The wine tool I am most enamored with this year is the BevHat stainless steel wine glass cover. It keeps the bugs out of your glass!
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.