Wine Scene: Relationships vital in growing wine

Winemakers are often seen as kings or queens in the wine business, and they deserve that title. But such titles are also much deserved for those who provide the raw materials — the grapes — an essential part of vinous bliss. It’s easy to get lost between the bottles and flashy marketing, but wine is an agricultural product.
While a handful of winemakers tend their own vineyards, getting grapes wine-ready requires a full year’s work. And contrary to popular belief, the jobs of grower and winemaker share few similarities.
Pat Rawn, co-owner of Two Mountain Winery in Zillah, knows these challenges. In addition to running an estate winery, he and his brother Matt operate a successful vineyard management company. Pat covers the farming while Matt handles the winemaking. Separating the duties allows each brother to shine at his craft.
Pat is the go-to guy if you are looking for a vineyard in the Zillah area that is going to offer a specific characteristic to a wine. He farms 330 acres of wine grapes across a dozen or so different vineyard sites, growing more than a dozen different grape varieties. And he knows which site brings which component to the finished product.
Rawn intentionally farms various types of sites because different vineyards bring different nuances to the wine.
“Using particular sites known to offer specific characteristics offers more tools when it comes to blending finished wines together,” says Rawn. “The finished wine styles from the west end of the Yakima Valley are really nuanced and elegant. The wines have a subtleness to them that is really hard to find. I think they are just very pretty wines naturally. They are balanced wines and require very little manipulation in the cellar” according to Rawn.
Rawn is sought out by winemakers from all over the state because of his knowledge of the vineyards in this area. He is also known to have a willingness to farm outside of the box to achieve a winemaker’s specific goals.
“I think a winery picks a grower relationship,” says Rawn. “I want to have a long conversation at the beginning of any relationship, so I know what the winemaker wants.”
Winemakers often have a style they want to achieve with their wines. Michael Savage, owner of Savage Grace Wines, approached Rawn years ago.
“He really wanted to produce wines that were consistent with those produced in the Loire Valley in France,” Rawn says. “He wanted that brighter, cleaner finished wine. This required cooler sites so he could hang fruit longer without accumulating the sugar. This allows him to manage the alcohol levels in the vineyard and keep the freshness and brightness in the finished wines. We found the site that that offers the characteristics we were looking for, then developed a set of farming practices that allows us to lean into the style he wants for his wines.”
Growing wine and making wine takes different skill sets, and while the roles overlap, key traits and critical skills warrant separate college degrees. Growers are plant scientists — skilled in identifying vine diseases and threats — they know how to make vines thrive. Winemakers are experts in fermentation science and the problems and glories that go along with turning sugar into alcohol.
Together, the two roles form a happy, symbiotic partnership — one of trust, knowledge and in many cases friendship. Most winemakers and growers would agree that they need each other in the fields and the cellar to produce the desired wine, and usually they wouldn’t trade places.