Wine Scene: New podcast highlights Yakima Valley wine industry

It may surprise you to learn that some people walking around with AirPods in their ears are not listening to their favorite music, but instead learning about the latest wine industry news and tips.
You may or may not be a podcast fan, but if you log onto Spotify or Apple Podcasts, you’ll find more than 2 million podcasts and more than 48 million episodes, according to PodcastHosting.org. In the United States, 16 million people describe themselves as “podcast fans.” With such a large selection of topics, it would be hard to imagine you couldn’t find something that interests you.
PodcastHosting.org found that 48% of listeners are ages 12 to 34; 32% are ages 35 to 54; and 20% of all podcast listeners are 55 years or older. Obviously not all those people drink wine, but it’s a very large segment of the population to target as potential new customers if you are part of the wine industry.
The United States is just now coming out of a time when we couldn’t travel freely. During the more than 12-month shutdown time, folks were still able to turn to podcasts to learn more about their favorite subjects, like wine, creating a great opportunity for savvy businesses to gain new customers.
Max VanArnam, producer of a new podcast called "Vines to Wines," knows the impact of a good podcast. VanArnam works in Seattle as a professional podcast producer and understands what kind of impact a well-produced podcast can have for the local wine industry. It can be a new tool to foster a following of listeners who want to learn about the history of the region, wines, trends, personalities and more. Educating your customers about wine makes them better customers.
VanArnam’s parents, Kent and Allison VanArnam, own and operate VanArnam Vineyards in Zillah. Kent, a marketing specialist in Portland, understands the value of cross marketing and encouraged Max to start the podcast. Together they developed a plan and launched the "Vines to Wines" podcast in May.
“The mission of the podcast is to spotlight the voices of Washington wine country,” says Max. “My parents started a winery and vineyard just over 10 years ago. We’ve noticed that there is a disconnect about how exciting this wine region is and the access there is to it. I thought it would be a great idea if we highlight the voices of wine country.”
“We started locally with the Yakima Valley, but hope to get voices from Woodinville, Walla Walla and other wine regions of the state as we grow,” says Max. “It’s about vineyards, winemaking, wine selling, sommeliers, chefs -- anything that has to do with Washington wine country."
Current podcasts include organic wine growing, the wine varietal malbec, the wine region of Argentina, the harvest process and how long wine stays fresh. You can expect to find a new podcast the first Friday of each month.
According to Max, you can find episodes of "Vines to Wines" on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google and Pandora. Each episode hovers around an hour in length.
To stay engaged and on topic for listeners, Max has incorporated a "Listener Mail" section at the end of each episode. If you have a wine question that you’ve not been able to get answered, email Max at vinestowinespodcast@gmail.com and give him your question. Then tune in to hear the answer.
According to Max, “If you are interested in wine or our wine country, this is the premiere podcast for that. There is not a lot of stuff like that in the space.”
