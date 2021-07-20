Wine Scene: New facility, same great wine from Wit Cellars

For Flint Nelson, Gina Adams and Cat Warwick, making and selling wine has been more than a job, it’s been a lifestyle.
These three friends-turned-partners joined together to open Wit Cellars in Prosser just five years ago. Since then, they have outgrown their space to the point of working out of six separate locations including a second tasting room in Woodinville, which they have also outgrown.
Success has been hard-earned and well-deserved.
“Our success has totally been due to our team, our customers and our community,” said Warwick, a winemaker as well as co-owner. “We recognize the support of our community and really hope to be able to give back to those who have rallied around us and supported us. People come in all the time and say, ‘We had to come because five other wineries told us to.’”
When Adams, who is operations manager as well as a co-owner, learned that Gamache Vintners in Prosser was selling its building, she jumped into action. The decision to purchase the space was quick and decisive.
“Two hours after our walk-through, we knew we wanted to purchase the building. It was all very serendipitous,” said Adams.
The winery may sport a different address, but Wit Cellars will still have the same award-winning wines, service and homestyle feel patrons have come to know and love.
“When you walk into our winery you are going to get that home feel. We don’t want to be stuffy,” Adams said. “We are wine lovers, not wine snobs, and we want our customers to know that.”
In addition to the expansive tasting room, the new space features two large patios, a production room, catering kitchen and multiple outdoor hosting areas. Adams plans to host several new events including live entertainment, weddings, corporate events, retirement parties and other special occasions.
No winery sees this kind of success without great wines. Nelson, a winemaker as well as a co-owner, has crafted some of Washington’s most highly acclaimed and sought-after wines during his nearly 30-year career of making wines for Hogue Cellars, Columbia Winery, Kestrel Vintners and Wahluke Wine Company.
At Wit, Nelson and Warwick are currently making 12 different wines. I personally love the Cabernet Sauvignon wine series. Each Cab is produced from a different area of the Yakima Valley AVA with the goal of showcasing the terroir of that specific site.
• 2018 Wit Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, Elephant Mountain ($50) showcases the terroir of the western side of the appellation.
Deep dark color with rich aromas of ripe fruit, cola and sweet cedar. Dense flavors of cherries and black currant jam. These flavors linger on the palate and mingle with essences of dried herbs. A beautifully balanced expression of Yakima Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.
• 2017 Wit Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Painted Hills Vineyard ($50) highlights the mid portion of the Yakima Valley AVA.
Brilliant cherry, currant and blueberry coupled with structured yet elegant tannins. Finish has hints of cardamom, vanilla and citrus. The ingredients that make up cola are vanilla, cinnamon, and citrus and cola is part of this profile.
• 2018 Wit Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, Olsen Vineyard ($50) showcases the difference in terroir on the eastern side of the AVA.
Nose has hints of cherry, vanilla and currant jam. Palate is full with layers of ripe red fruits that fold into dark flavors of blackberries and clack currants. These are then layered onto cola, cedar and dried herbal notes.
Visit the new tasting room at 505 Cabernet Court in Prosser. Wit Cellars is open for tastings 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.