Wine Scene: Late summer is perfect for sauvignon blanc

The end of summer is always a little sad. The sun sets earlier, and the kids are either back to school (or, this year, gearing up for online school). Although it has been an unconventional summer, seeing it end brings closure to evenings on the patio and time in the garden. And, for many, crisp white wines will be replaced with heartier reds.
But let’s remember, we live in the Yakima Valley. The weather will still be gorgeous for weeks after Labor Day, so I wanted to take the time to enjoy a white varietal I haven’t had the chance to sip much lately. In an effort to celebrate the waning days of summer, I found these regional sauvignon blanc wines to take me through the end of the season. A great value, this lineup of wines, all under $25, are readily available at the winery or retailer of your choice.
Pick up one or all of these amazing wines and enjoy the last days of summer.
■ Corvidae Wine Co. 2019 Wiseguy Sauvignon Blanc, $12
This wine hails from Owen Roe’s Outlook Vineyard in the Yakima Valley. A second label of Owen Roe, Corvidae Wine Co. offers the same great stories and flavors you expect from Owen Roe Winery. This wine can be found in the tasting room or your favorite retailer. It is a zesty, dry, medium-bodied wine offering aromas of citrus and earth with flavors of lemon chiffon, stone fruit and a hint of minerality. This crisp, refreshing wine will invigorate your palate well into fall.
Owen Roe Winery is open for curbside pickup only. Details and purchases are available on its website.
■ Two Mountain 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, $21
Sourced from two highly acclaimed vineyards in Zillah, this blend of 93% sauvignon blanc and 7% semillon is a dry white wine with medium body and good acidity. The two vineyards and blend of two grapes offer a richer style of sauvignon blanc. The wine starts out aromatically quiet, while the palate offers hints of lemongrass, melon and light fruits with lingering minerality on the finish.
Two Mountain Winery in Zillah is open daily for tastings. Enjoy wine flights or wines by the glass. Check out its website for details.
■ Terra Blanca 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, $18
This sauvignon blanc has subtle aromatics that include guava, crushed gravel and stone fruit. It is a dry, medium-bodied wine with medium acidity and finish. The palate offers flavors of light pink grapefruit, lemon-lime, and a hint of light passion fruit.
Terra Blanca winery in Benton City is welcoming guests for wine tastings while following all COVID-19 safety measures. Reservations are preferred and will be given priority for seating.
■ 2019 Lobo Hills Sauvignon Blanc Yakima Valley, $18
Lobo Hills’ tasting room is in Woodinville, but the majority of its wines are sourced from the Yakima Valley appellation. This sauvignon blanc is a blend of grapes from Lonesome Spring Vineyards near Benton City and Airport Ranch in Sunnyside. It has aromas of lemongrass, melon and a hint of light-styled fruit flavors. It’s a lighter-bodied wine offering flavors of citrus and minerality with lively food-friendly acidity.
If you are planning to be in the Woodinville area, this winery is open for tastings. Reservations are recommended.
■ Mercer Family Vineyards 2017 Sauvignon Blanc, $13
Guava and passion fruit are abundant on the nose with this one. Grapefruit pith carries through in the palate along with gooseberry and melon. This wine offers racy, mouth-
watering acidity. It is clean, crisp, medium-bodied and refreshing.
Mercer Family vineyards in Prosser is open for patio tasting Wednesdays through Saturdays. Reservations are available from the website.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in SCENE.