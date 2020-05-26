Wine Scene: Identifying aromas in wine

There are hundreds of aroma compounds identified in wines, making it an incredibly complex beverage. In my opinion, aromas are what make wine tasting such an interesting experience.
Enjoying and identifying wine revolves around our sense of smell. Our ability to detect aromas is more acute than our sense of taste. Humans can identify thousands of scents but just a handful of tastes.
Aroma notes in wines are typically broken down into similar flavor groups. White wines include groups such as florals, citrus, tree fruit, tropical fruit and red fruit.
If you want to become better at picking out aromas in wine, start learning the categories and individual aromas in each category. I like to smell the individual items separately so that when I am identifying aromas in a wine, they seem to come up just a little easier.
Identifying the aromas individually allows your mind to store the information from a specific scent. When you put your nose in a glass, the aromas activate your memory bank and allow you to compare what you are smelling to an aroma you have previously experienced. You can build your memory bank by taking the time and concentrating on the aromas you experience day to day.
I like to make my own aroma kits with items I have at home or can easily pick up at the grocery store. Spring and summer offer great examples of aromas found in bright white and rosè wines. Flower gardens, fruit stands and grocery stores are packed full of individual aromas found in summertime wines.
Supplies
• One glass for each aroma standard you plan to make.
• One bottle of a neutral white wine such as pinot grigio. This will make 10 to 12 white wine aroma standards. Once you have experienced known aroma standards in a neutral wine, you will find it easier to identify those aromas when you encounter them in more complex wines.
Directions
Mark each glass so you know which aroma it will contain; write the name of each aroma on a small sticker and label each glass.
Pour 2 ounces of wine into each wineglass.
Add each aroma ingredient to its own glass of wine and let it soak for an hour. Remove solid ingredients.
Swirl and sniff each glass of wine so you can become familiar with the aroma that has been added to it.
Test yourself by transferring each sticker to the bottom of the glass where it can’t be read. Shuffle the glasses, swirl and sniff.
White wine aromas and ingredients
• Lemon: small fresh lemon peel and one teaspoon lemon juice
• Grapefruit: small portion of fresh grapefruit peel and one teaspoon grapefruit juice
• Pineapple: one teaspoon pineapple juice
• Melon: chunk of ripe cantaloupe and/or honeydew melon
• Peach: chunk of ripe peach
• Pear: chunk of ripe pear
Play around with all sorts of fruits — apple, green apple, mango, kiwi, nectarines, apricots. You will come across many of the common wine aromas by enjoying the bounty of the Yakima Valley.
Don’t worry about getting it right every time; it is, after all, subjective. And make it fun! You smell what you smell, not necessarily what everyone else smells. The more you concentrate on daily aromas, the easier it will be for you to pick them up when smelling and tasting wines.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.