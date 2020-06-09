Wine Scene: Grillin' and chillin' with Dad

Father’s Day, the day we celebrate the men who helped make us who we are, is June 21. And that whole weekend is the perfect time to toast your father with great food, great memories and, most of all, great wine.
It’s hard to find the perfect gift for Dad year after year. So, how about something easy like cooking for him for the day? There is nothing like flavorful protein sizzling on the grill and a great bottle of wine. Uncork these dad-approved wine suggestions and prepare a savory recipe sure to please.
■ Ryan Patrick Wines, 2017 Reserve Syrah. Ryan Patrick Wines sources fruit from its own vineyards in the Wahluke Slope in addition to contracting premium fruit from the Red Mountain, Yakima Valley and Rattlesnake Hills AVAs. This allows access to the best varieties from the most suitable terroir. This Red Mountain syrah with steak is a winner for dad. Aromas of black fruit and plum with spicy notes and toasted oak. This is a big wine with flavors of blackberry, plum, black raspberry and a lingering finish with a hint of spice. Perfectly pairs with a juicy steak off the grill. $40.
■ AntoLin Cellars, 2015 Estate Malbec. Washington’s malbec tends to be supple and inviting with flavor profiles that shuffle the deck of cabernet and merlot. This wine doesn’t disappoint. It opens up with freshness and aromas of blackberries and cherries, offering a stylish mouthful of plum, pepper and savory meat notes, finishing with refined tannins. Put it on the grill with lean red meats. $30.25.
■ Thurston Wolfe Winery, 2017 Zinfandel. Zinfandel is a relatively newcomer in any volume in Washington state. This is a fitting varietal for winemaker and winery owner Wade Wolfe, who often crafts wines that are not part of Washington’s mainstream varietals. This wine offers aromas of dark red fruit and spices, which carry through to the palate. Firm tannins with an elegant, lingering finish. This wine will go well with barbecued burgers, chicken or even a great pizza topped with savory meats. $20.
■ Paradisos del Sol, 2012 Paradisos Red. Winemaker Paul Vandenberg has been making wine for more than 35 years, cranking out terrific wines utilizing Rattlesnake Hills wine grapes. This blend of sangiovese, malbec, tempranillo, lemberger and cabernet sauvignon will make dad smile. Pair this wine with a little spice: barbecue, Mexican or pizza. $28.
■ Dineen Vineyards, 2017 Cab Franc. This wine is 100% estate-grown from Dineen Vineyards from the Rattlesnake Hills AVA. Featuring aromas of black currant and wild plum with flavors to match and accented by notes of black olive and a hint of tobacco. An elegant and bright wine that would be perfect with roasted poultry, brisket, burgers and mushrooms. $35.
■ Co Dinn Cellars, 2015 GSM Red Blend. A standout wine every year. This blend of syrah, grenache and mourvèdre is a zesty summertime wine. Aromas of red currant, cherry and a hint of smoke. Flavors include blackberry and red currant with hints of herbs and pepper. Dad will love this wine paired with grilled red meats or earthier dishes such as grilled sausages or roasted eggplant. $45.
■ Masset Winery, 2016 Puncheon Aged Syrah. Winemaker and Chef Greg Masset knows a thing about creating flavors. The flavors of this syrah are an amazing match for dinner off the grill. Aromas of cherry and raspberry with flavors of bramble and spice. This is a bigger wine that will stand up to a fat, juicy steak. $48.
All wines are local and available at the respective winery for curbside pickup. Call ahead to make arrangements.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.