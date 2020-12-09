Wine Scene: Give your holiday bottle a little air

Holidays offer an opportunity to enjoy that special bottle of wine, whether it’s one you’ve been saving in your cellar or a new wine you can’t wait to share. If you are putting a special bottle of wine on the table, properly preparing it is an important step before drinking it.
Aerating or decanting wine is something to consider if you want the wine to show well. The goal of each is to increase wine’s exposure to oxygen. Aerating wine simply means exposing it to air, giving it a chance to “breathe” before drinking it. This allows the wine to develop aromas and flavors quicker. Just remember, this is not guaranteed magic. Aerating or decanting will not make inferior wine taste good.
So, what’s the difference between aerating and decanting?
Aerators are ideal for young, tannic reds that may be a bit tight (muted) immediately after opening, or whose tannins are overpowering the balance of the wine. One of the main functions of aeration is to soften tannins, allowing the fruit and acid to shine. Most wine will benefit from a bit of aeration.
How to aerate wine
If you uncork a bottle of wine, you can allow 30 minutes to an hour for the wine to breathe on its own, but aeration speeds the process, so you don’t have to wait to drink the wine. Taste the wine before aerating it and then decide whether to proceed.
The easiest way to aerate wine is to use an aerator. A small device that increases the wine’s exposure to air while being poured.
You could also pour the wine into a decanter. Most have a small neck to allow easy pouring, a large surface area to permit mixing with air, and a curved shape to prevent sediment from getting into the glass.
If you don’t have an aerator or a decanter, you can pour the wine back and forth between two containers or simply swirl the wine in your glass before drinking it.
How to decant wine
There are two reasons for decanting wine. To separate the wine from sediment and to increase oxygen exposure.
If your bottle of wine has been stored horizontally, remove it from storage and stand it up for a full day before decanting. This allows the sediment to settle at the bottom of the bottle.
When pouring, keep the bottom of the bottle below an angle of 45 degrees to prevent the wine from gushing forward and disturbing the sediment.
Pour the wine into the decanter at a steady pace. Stop pouring if you see sediment approaching the neck of the bottle. Tilt the bottle back to upright and start again.
Finish pouring the wine leaving about half an ounce in the bottle with the sediment.
Decanting can be done up to four hours before you anticipate drinking the wine. Enjoy the wine within 18 hours.
Which wines should you let breathe?
In general, white wines and inexpensive red wines, especially fruity wines don’t benefit from aeration. These wines taste the best right after they are opened. In fact, oxidation may make them taste flat after half an hour and bad after an hour.
The rule of thumb is simple. For young, big, bold, and tannic wines, an aerator will do the trick. For older, more delicate selections, get a decanter — these wines need a little extra care.
If you don’t have that special wine in the cellar, start checking out new releases. There are some fantastic young wines out there perfect for you holiday celebration.