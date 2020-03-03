Wine Scene: Craft beverages, farm-to-table foods among Valley offerings

The United States is experiencing a time when consumers’ appetite for craft beverages is at an all-time high, and their interest in learning where their food is coming from is increasing. This includes fine and distinctive beverages.
The flavors of three of the Yakima Valley’s most notable agricultural products — wine grapes, hop bines and cider apples — are defined by soil, water, elevation changes and weather patterns.
The unique geology and climate of the Yakima Valley led the federal government to designate the Yakima Valley American Viticultural Area in 1983. Volcanic soils, sediments from Lake Missoula floods, wind-deposited loess soils, and finally ash deposits from the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens created a terrain nearly devoid of organic matter and pests common to the rest of the major wine- and hop-growing regions of the world.
The rain-shadow effect created by the Cascade Mountain Range creates a desert climate that is key to preventing many diseases known to damage these crops. Reliable water supplies from a network of mountain reservoirs allow the precise application of irrigation as needed by the plants.
This combination of lean soils, desert climate and reliable irrigation water has a unique impact on the production and flavor profile of both grapes and hops while allowing for superb apple growing conditions.
The Yakima Valley produces more than 45 wine grape varieties totaling 30 percent of the state’s vineyards. It is one of the largest global hop-growing areas and the largest U.S. hop-growing region, while serving as the nation’s No. 1 region in apple production.
All of these natural blessings create a bull’s-eye for growing and producing exceptional craft beverages. An excursion to the Yakima Valley to explore the microclimates and how they impact the flavor profiles of these popular drinks is a must for any fan of specialty libations.
The craft beverage industry is a cultural phenomenon. The wineries have been here for years, and still lead in overall quantity. But hip new microbreweries, cideries and distilleries are popping up throughout the Valley. Each establishment has its own beverage profile, but they share conviviality and an eclectic mix of entertainment such as live music, bingo, trivia, comedy nights and cornhole leagues. We are even seeing wineries and breweries collaborating on new, innovative projects.
A snapshot of a few local craft beverage operations includes Bale Breaker Brewing Co., Berchman’s Brewing Co., Hop Nation Brewing Co., Varietal Beer Co., Tieton Cider Works, Swede Hill Distillery and Wilridge Winery and Distillery, with more planned to open in 2020.
In addition to craft beverages, our community is rich in heritage and ethnic foods. A visit to the Yakima Valley allows for a meal at the James Beard America’s Classic Award-winning Los Hernandez Tamales. And authentic Mexican food trucks dot the Valley, each offering individual specialties.
If it is fresh produce you desire, the Yakima Valley offers off-the-farm fruit and vegetables from April through October. Tastes include asparagus, cherries, apricots, nectarines, apples, specialty apples, berries and more.
Whether you are a local or a tourist, your opportunity to sip local craft beverages, enjoy ethnic dining and take home as much fresh produce as you can fit in your car is well within your reach.
The unique climate, soils and long growing season create the perfect environment for the growth and production of the highest quality crafts. The increased appetite for these products creates another opportunity for the Yakima Valley to shine.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries.