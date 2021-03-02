Wine Scene: Celebrating Yakima Valley's wine women

From the vines to the lab, in the tasting room, the marketplace and beyond, women have long made waves in the wine industry.
Women in the wine industry have businesses and brands that have garnered world-class recognition. However, they’ve also faced incredible adversity within the wine world simply because of their gender. As we look forward to International Women’s Day on Monday, let’s look at the impacts women have made on the wine industry in the Yakima Valley and beyond.
Cultivating an environment rich in opportunities for women is not necessarily an easy task for a winery. A wine cellar with long hours and agricultural labor has traditionally been geared for men.
“The cellar at Owen Roe Winery is different,” says David O’Reilly of Owen Roe. "Since its inception, women have done much of the heavy lifting at the winery."
There are many women with leading roles at Owen Roe. Chief among them is head winemaker Jacki Evans. In addition to winemaking, she also handles logistics for the Oregon operation. With degrees from the University of Texas, U.C. Davis and Napa Valley College — and 19 harvests around the globe — she quietly brings a wealth of knowledge to the Yakima Valley. Her passion project is Sin Banderas Wines, a wine you want to put on your target list for 2021.
Mother and daughter duo Esthela and Sofi Gonzalez bring their skill and knowledge to the Owen Roe team. Estela holds a master’s degree in business administration and daughter Sofi, a college student, can be found in the lab or siting the location of any specific barrel or bottle in the winery.
Samantha Mallery completed her degrees in vineyard management and winery technology from Yakima Valley College. Having observed her work as a harvest intern, Owen Roe was not about to let her slip through its fingers. The right hand to Jackie Evans and the fellas in the cellar, Sam has become their go-to Yakima-born enologist.
When you visit the tasting room, you will find tasting room lead Susan Brown-Aaron’s smiling face. A recent transplant from Hood River, Ore., and a lifelong dance instructor, Susan will offer some of the best hospitality you are going to find anywhere.
The hours it takes to organize and facilitate a large wine club and service center can be daunting, but direct-to-consumer manager Taylor Boyle takes charge. She makes sure every wine order is packed and presented while planning seamless wine events and corresponding with all of you who support the winery’s endeavors.
Then there are the five women sharing the O’Reilly name. With roots in Yakima Valleys vineyards, the girls grew up on the Owen Roe vineyard just outside of Union Gap. If the O’Reilly surname sounds familiar, it should: David O’Reilly of Owen Roe Winery fame is Angelica’s husband and father to the other distaff team members. This quintet has joined together to tell their story as women in the wine business and to give a voice to women and minorities in all industries. Their first label, Nomen Wine, is an environmentally friendly wine packaged in highly sustainable PET plastic lightweight bottles.
“The bottles along with the box that we designed reduce the carbon footprint of a single bottle of wine by 77%," Brigid O'Reilly says. "We are so excited to contribute something fresh to the wine world, and our hope is to reach the everyday wine consumers with innovative labels, approachable wine, and to create some buzz about sustainable packaging."
The building at 309 Gangl Road in Wapato is a powerhouse for developing smart, independent women. The truth is, you can find these women throughout Yakima Valley’s wine country and beyond.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs biweekly in Thursday's SCENE.