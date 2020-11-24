Wine Scene: Bubble domes and other creative outdoor seating

Yakima Valley’s annual Thanksgiving in Wine Country event is a Northwest tradition dating back to the 1980s. It’s hard to imagine a more customary activity for your Thanksgiving weekend. But like so many things this year, the event is getting a pandemic shakeup.
Many local wineries will be open for the weekend (Friday-Sunday), but the experience will be different. Outdoor tasting in November has required many to think creatively to establish safe protocols and customer comfort.
To limit crowd sizes, improve social distancing and help wineries plan for your visit, it is best to call and make a reservation. This allows you to learn firsthand what the winery is offering and what its social distancing policy is. And it will ensure that you have a seat when you arrive.
Following are a handful of wineries who offering wine tasting during Thanksgiving weekend.
Treveri Cellars has added outdoor domes known as “The Bubbles at Treveri” to their tasting service. These “bubbles” offer a safe way to extend the patio season into fall and winter months.
They’re made of polycarbonate, which retains heat and blocks the wind. Each bubble is tastefully appointed with soft chairs, side tables, a heater, warm blankets, a Bluetooth speaker with instructions for guests to choose preferred music, ice bucket, a call button to your server and a special menu of food and beverages available during your visit.
Treveri has five bubbles, each seating up to five people. The bubbles can be reserved for two-hour timeslots at no additional cost.
“We wanted to create a safe and comfortable outdoor tasting experience” says Julie Grieb, co-owner of Treveri Cellars. “We knew there was a strong possibility of a second shutdown and wanted to make sure we could continue to safely serve our guests throughout the winter season. The bubbles are meant for inclement weather and will be used until the temperatures warm up next spring.”
Each dome is sanitized according to Yakima Health District rules, including airing out the space for a specific time prior to the next group’s service. All surfaces are sanitized per requirements.
The bubbles light up at night and provide plenty of glow for evening service. Reservations are highly recommended as they have bookings into February. Reserve on-line at www.trevericellars.com.
Dineen Vineyards is offering seating in their outdoor pavilion. Tables are limited to parties of five. Blankets and a warm fire are also available, but the winery recommends bundling up to make sure you stay comfortable. Dineen Vineyards will be open Friday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. offering flight tasting, glass pours and bottle sales as well as small bites including cheese and charcuterie.
Other wineries offering outdoor service with heaters and/or a warm fire include VanArnam Vineyards, Purple Star Wines, Wit Cellars, Fortuity Cellars, Chandler Reach Vineyards, Gilbert Cellars, Kana Winery and AntoLin Cellars. This is also an opportunity to stock your cellar as many wineries are offering hefty Black Friday discounts. For a more complete list of wineries open for the weekend and their activities, visit wineyakimavalley.org.
Reservations and predetermined tasting times mean you can plan ahead, slow down, savor the wines, chat with servers and winemakers, and enjoy the experience at a more leisurely pace.
Just because things are different, doesn’t mean they aren’t fun — this is after all, the kind of thing memories are made of. Grab a blanket, your coat, a pair of gloves and head to wine country. Not only will you have an opportunity to enjoy great wines around a crackling fire, you will be supporting small businesses who have been hurt by the ongoing restrictions caused by the pandemic.