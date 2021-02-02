Wine Scene: An undeniable romantic duo

Love is in the air, wine is in your glass and Valentine’s Day is right around the corner.
Choosing the best wine among the countless options offered throughout the Yakima Valley is a daunting task, especially when you’re trying to pair the perfect wine with your Valentine’s Day activities.
The best way to make this day an event is by pairing it with the perfect wine. Valentine’s Day is known for its love affair with wine. This is in part because red wine is an aphrodisiac, it relaxes the body and it stimulates blood flow to the brain. When you are planning for a romantic night with your partner, relying on the antioxidant properties present in red wine might just spice things up, especially if you pair it with chocolate.
Thinking about the atmosphere and the occasion can help you choose the perfect wine. If you are a new couple and want to keep things a bit more casual, a rosé will create a sweet and light mood. Is this Valentine’s Day a milestone in your relationship? Consider choosing wines made in the year you were born, got married or had a child. Perhaps you want to select a wine from the location of your first vacation. Adding something sentimental is always a direct path to the heart.
Whether you’re looking for a rich red wine to pair with your Valentine’s Day chocolates or a bright rosé to keep the mood light and fun, there are plenty of deals to make your sweetheart swoon. Here are several local Valentine’s Day options for your love:
■ Fortuity Cellars is offering red wine bundles and Copper Pot chocolate caramels with a $60 wine purchase. Enjoy their open-air winery or covered, heated patio. Curbside and local delivery available; call 509-779-6000.
■ Knight Hill Winery is offering 20% off all red wines, including three new releases: 2018 Syrah, 2018 Cab Franc, and 2019 Grenache, a perennial favorite. Curbside pickup is available. Call ahead for reservations if you want an open-air tasting, 509-865-5654.
■ Dineen Vineyards is offering several Valentine’s gift bundles for purchase, complete with complimentary gift wrap. If you are looking for a day out, outdoor tasting is available Friday through Sunday with a Valentine’s flight tasting package for two. This includes a tasting flight, cheese and charcuterie platter and your choice of MAST brand artisanal chocolates. Call to reserve your table, 509-829-6897.
■ The perfect combination of red wine and chocolate is VanArnam Vineyards red wines and Killabites Cake Bombs. The winery offers indoor seating with open windows and outdoor tastings with space heaters. Call ahead for reservations or curbside pickup, 360-904-4800.
■ Thinking along the rosé route? Owen Roe Winery is offering $99 6-packs in the tasting room for the last of the 2019 Rose. The beautiful pale pink color looks like a light grapefruit in your glass. The perfume is protruding with notes of unripe strawberry, wildflower and honeysuckle. The palate brings you bright and tangible acidity from beginning to end. Call 509-877-7717 to order.
You still have time to find that perfect bottle of wine and a sentimental angle before Feb. 14. Or if it is a crisp winter outing you are looking for, call the winery for reservations and take your valentine to the tasting room for a memorable outing.
There is something about the act of sharing a bottle of wine with someone that makes it perfect for Valentine’s Day.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. She writes this biweekly column for SCENE.