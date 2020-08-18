Wine Scene: A white wine road trip through the Yakima Valley

It’s summer in the Yakima Valley. The weather is warm, the agricultural bounty is high and fresh white wines are top-of-mind.
The Yakima Valley features landscapes of fruit trees, fragrant mint fields and lush rows of hop, melon, berry and grape vines along with small towns that remain relaxed and slow-paced throughout the year. This is a great time to explore the agricultural beauty and flavors of the region.
Touring wine country right now is different than ever before. Whether you are picking up wine curbside or stopping in for a patio visit, this road trip showcases the bounty of the Yakima Valley’s fresh, crisp white wines. Enjoy flavors of melon, nectarine, peach, apple and red plum — whether it is in a bottle or at a roadside fruit stand.
Start your white wine road trip with Gilbert Cellars in the city’s historic district in downtown Yakima. From mourvedre to malbec, syrah and cabernet, the wines here are well-balanced and well-made. The first wine for your tour is the 2019 Gilbert Cellars Riesling, $20.
This wine reveals aromas of freshly picked green apples and flavors of tree fruits such as peach, pear and apple. Curbside pickup is available Thursdays and Fridays, with patio tastings by reservation. Contact the winery for more details at 509-249-9049.
Your next stop is Dineen Vineyards just north of Zillah. This small, family-owned and operated viticulture business is devoted to growing the finest wine grapes and producing award-winning wines. Dineen Vineyards offers a limited amount of estate bottled wine under two separate labels. The second wine on your tour is Dineen Vineyards’ 2018 Kamiakin White Blend, $20.
This Rhône-style white (75% viognier, 25% marsanne) offers aromas of stone fruits with hints of citrus. Curbside pickup and bottles sales are offered from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday or by appointment at 509-829-6897.
Then take the back roads to Barrel Springs Winery in Prosser. This winery produces a full spectrum of vintage-driven wines that highlight the terroir of the region. Peach, pear and melon reflect the flavors of Barrel Springs’ newly released 2018 Viognier, $20. Curbside pickup is available by calling 509-786-3166.
Next stop is Airfield Estates Winery in Prosser’s Vintner’s Village, where the building is modeled after a World War II aircraft hangar. The Airfield Estates 2019 Lightning ($25) offers a luscious blend of 70% viognier and 30% chardonnay. Aromatics include pear and spiced apple pie with flavors to match. Call 509-203-7646 to place your order for curbside pickup. Patio tasting is available from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Just across the grass from Airfield Estates is your last stop. Thurston Wolfe Winery offers consistently well-made wines, often featuring more obscure varietals, which makes this a great place to visit. Wade Wolfe and Becky Yeaman have created a fun, educational atmosphere in their industrial-chic tasting room. You won’t want to miss Thurston Wolfe’s newest release, 2019 PGV ($20), a blend of 50% pinot gris and 50% viognier. You’ll find aromas of white peach and tropical fruits with flavors to match. This wine can be enjoyed on its own on a warm summer day on the patio. Curbside pickup available is by appointment only by calling 509-832-2920.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Thursday’s SCENE.