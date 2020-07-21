Wine Scene: A little clarity on tasting room reopening

Two Mountain Winery’s operations manager Susie McFerran has made it her mission to make guests feel welcome and entertained while visiting the tasting room in Zillah. When the news finally came that she could host visitors, she eagerly prepared the winery with all the appropriate safety protocols.
On July 3, Yakima County transitioned into Phase 1.5 of the governor’s Safe Start plan, which, among other things, allows restaurants to open for outdoor seating only, under the stipulation that customers eat only with members of their household and use proper social distancing.
Ecstatic with the news, local wineries began preparing for the day they had been waiting for — the day to welcome guests back to the tasting room. That opportunity was short-lived, however. On July 11, wineries received notification from the Yakima Health District stating that tasting businesses without a Class 2 restaurant permit must close.
McFerran, along with many of her compatriots, says she simply can’t understand the decision.
“People loved being outdoors and tasting the wines again,” she says. “We had a great format and we followed all the protocols. Everyone had more than 6 feet of space between them. We offered an opportunity to be safe and sell wine.”
The sudden change of heart was surprising; after all, wineries were included as part of the restaurant category in the 36 counties previously opened under the Safe Start plan.
On July 13, the Washington State Health Department told KAPP-KVEW TV news something that seemed to further muddy the waters: “The Safe Start plan does not distinguish between breweries, wineries and restaurants/taverns. If they serve beverages and/or food they can be open but must follow the restaurant/tavern guidelines and occupancy restrictions. ...” Most wineries throughout the Valley offer food in the tasting rooms under a different food license category.
Lastly, on July 15, the state Department of Health issued a final letter clarifying their position. Unless a winery had an on-site kitchen and the appropriate food license, it must re-close.
The roll-out was bumpy and the news was not what any wine lover wanted to hear. But on the bright side, there are still a handful of wineries that are open and are allowing wine tasting on their patio or lawn. The following wineries are still open for tasting with all the required safety protocols.
Many are requiring reservations and have limited hours, so please call ahead.
• Treveri Cellars in Wapato had its official reopening July 15 and is ready to take your reservation for a table on the patio.
• VanArnam Vineyards’ Tin Roof Grill restaurant in Zillah is serving food and wine Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
• Airfield Winery in Prosser has charcuterie boards available to enjoy while tasting wines on the patio.
• Milbrandt Vineyards and Ryan Patrick Wines in Prosser’s Vintners Village is serving food from its kitchen Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
If you are traveling toward the Tri-Cities, Terra Blanca Winery on Red Mountain is offering food and wine on the patio, with a spectacular view.
Other wineries continue to offer wine curbside. For an expanded list of wineries and what they are offering, visit wineyakimavalley.org.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her columns runs every other week in Thursday’s SCENE.