State of the industry: Yakima Valley wine

Washington state’s wine industry had been around for decades by the time the Yakima Valley was formally designated an American Viticultural Area in 1983, but it was nowhere near what it would become.
There were a handful of wineries then, but the boom was well on its way. Now there are around 100, depending on how you count them (whether you include production-only wineries or just wineries with tasting rooms, whether you count wineries with more than one location more than one time, that sort of thing).
“There were 17 or 18 then, I think,” said Barbara Glover, executive director of the industry group Wine Yakima Valley. “And now we’re talking somewhere over 100 so the growth is significant.”
The growth in number of local wineries hasn’t kept pace with the statewide growth in wineries — 19 in 1981, more than 1,000 today, a more than 50-fold increase — but that’s largely a function of Yakima getting in on the game earlier and lacking the population of the Seattle area. Besides, much of the growth statewide has occurred on the strength of local grapes. The Yakima Valley AVA is home to more than one-third of the state’s vineyard acreage supplying wineries in the state.
And there’s a lot more available acres to plant to meet future demand. Only about a quarter of the potential vineyard acreage in the state has been planted, said Heather Bradshaw, communications director for the Washington Wine Commission.
“We have an endless potential for more vineyards,” she said. “Well, not ‘endless.’ But we have the potential for four times the vineyard acreage we have now.”
And demand for Washington wine doesn’t appear to be waning. Glover said there were three or four new wineries in Yakima County alone last year. Statewide there were more than 50 new wineries.
“We just keep seeing growth,” Bradshaw said. “For the time being we believe we’ll keep seeing it.
She attributes that to an increase in quality. Washington state funds wine research directly and via university programs, fostering an atmosphere in which growers and winemakers are willing to experiment and dedicated to staying at the forefront of innovation, she said.
“What’s really exciting about Washington state is people just aren’t afraid to try things here,” Bradshaw said. “Every year we get better at our vineyard practices, and we get better at our winemaking.”
That pertains to the Yakima Valley as well, Glover said. There are more than 40 varietals being bottled and sold by local wineries, she said. That includes grapes like mourvedre, tempranillo and others that previously had been used mostly in blends.
“You see a lot of that in the Yakima Valley,” she said. “We have growers who have test plots of different and new and unexpected varietals.”
Cabernet franc is a good example, she said. Twenty years ago it was in a lot of local red blends, but you couldn’t buy a bottle of just cab franc.
“Now that’s not even unusual anymore,” Glover said.
Other things have changed too. The increase in quality led to an increase in demand, which led to an increase in price for many local bottles. While most local wineries still try to keep a few bottles in the $15-$30 range, they frequently have $50 or $60 wines these days too. That has contributed to the relatively recent (for the Yakima Valley anyway) practice of tasting rooms charging $5 or $10 for what until a dozen years ago or so were usually free tasting-room tastings.
“We started seeing more people, so they were giving away more free tastes,” Glover said. “And the price points have changed. For some wineries you’d be opening a $55 bottle and giving it away.”
The new model, which generally includes refunded tasting fees with the purchase of a bottle, hasn’t kept people from wine tasting in the Valley, though. They don’t get free tastes anymore, but the wineries tend to have other things to offer, like live entertainment or scenic picnic areas or some other sort of secondary attraction.
“It used to be you’d just walk into the tasting room and taste wine,” she said. “That’s changed, too. It’s much more experiential now.”