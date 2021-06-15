On the Bar tequila recipes

The premium tequila trend, most plainly apparent in the high-end, high-price bottlings of sipping tequila on store shelves, has also affected the cocktail world. Taste-making bartenders who 15 years ago were stirring bourbon and bitters are these days just as likely to be seen experimenting with tequila and its cousin mezcal. The SCENE section's former drinks column, On the Bar, has covered several of the most popular tequila drinks over the years. Here is a sampling.
Margarita
2 ounces tequila
1 ounce triple sec or similar orange liqueur (Cointreau or Grand Marnier if you can afford it)
3/4 ounce lime juice
Stir ingredients with ice in a mixing glass. Strain into chilled glass.
1 1/2 ounces blanco tequila
1/2 ounce triple sec
1/2 ounce Campari
1 ounce pink grapefruit juice
Grapefruit peel garnish
Add all ingredients to shaker with ice. Shake 10-20 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Twist grapefruit peel over surface of drink to express oils.
2 ounces reposado tequila
1/2 ounce grapefruit juice
3/4 ounce lime juice
3/4 ounce turbinado or demerara syrup
1 dash Angostura bitters
Grapefruit soda
Combine all ingredients except soda in shaker with ice. Shake 20 seconds. Strain into Collins glass with fresh ice. Top with grapefruit soda and stir gently to combine. Garnish with strip of grapefruit peel.
Ingredient notes: I used Cazadores Reposado for its robust flavor. And I used turbinado sugar to make my syrup (simmering a one-to-one mixture of sugar and water), but I think it’d be very good with piloncillo. As for the soda, try to find one that uses cane sugar instead of corn syrup. Glass-bottle Mexican Squirt works very well, it’s north-of-the-border cousin not so much.
2 ounces tequila
3/4 ounce Campari
1/2 ounce lime juice
1/2 ounce grapefruit juice
Grapefruit peel garnish
Combine all liquid ingredients in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake 20-30 seconds. Strain into chilled coupe and garnish with grapefruit peel.
1 1/2 ounces tequila
1/2 ounce sweet vermouth
1/2 ounce dry vermouth
1/2 ounce Campari
Dash Angostura bitters
Lemon peel garnish
Stir all liquid ingredients in mixing glass with ice. Pour over ice in rocks glass. Twist lemon peel, rub rim with it and drop it in glass.
Ingredient notes: There’s a lot going on in this drink, but it is tequila-forward, so get a decent one. Maybe a bottle with a cork instead of a plastic sombrero on top. Also, it might be fun to mess around with other types of bitters, just for the subtle variations. (I’ve just used Angostura so far, but if you find it’s better with, say, orange bitters, there's no law against it.)