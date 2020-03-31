Just because we are #socialdistancing doesn’t mean we can’t be social.

Washington’s shelter-in-place order has spawned a new form of drinking. The new norm: virtual wine tastings.
The wine business is a social industry, built on relationships between wineries, wine lovers and all the places people buy and enjoy wine. The way these relationships are being fostered today is drastically different in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The logic goes, people will buy wine if they visit your winery in person, make connections with the winemakers and take in the vineyard views. With tasting rooms closed, wineries are doing their best to improvise and innovate to keep sales moving. Many of the small, locally owned wineries in the Yakima Valley rely solely on income from tasting room sales. Without tasting room traffic, wineries are looking for new alternatives.
Wineries have moved their tasting rooms online by launching virtual tasting opportunities. Give them a call, order wine and experience the following virtual opportunities.
Fortuity Cellars owners Lee and Emily Fergestrom aren’t letting the coronavirus stop them from celebrating the grand opening of their new winery. After years of planning, building and promoting, the Fergestroms finally received the necessary government approvals to open the winery and tasting room they built last winter.
The “virtual opening” will occur from 7 to 10 p.m. April 10. Using the Fortuity Cellars Facebook page, Emily and Lee will give you a peek of the new tasting room. Guests have the option of purchasing several ticket packages, including wines, tastings, music from former "American Idol" contestant Britnee Kellogg, and even charcuterie from The Abundant Table in Yakima. Visit www.fortuitycellars.com for details.
Two Mountain Winery is now offering a three-week virtual tasting with owners Matt and Patrick Rawn and a #virtualcheers three-pack for $68 at www.twomountainwinery.com. The wine will be available via curbside pickup or free shipping. The first tasting is over, but you can still join the last two sessions. The wines and tasting schedule: April 2, Sauvignon Blanc; April 9, Show Pony, red blend.
Join Wit Cellars on Facebook at 4 p.m. April 11 as Winemakers Flint Nelson and Cat Warwick feature the new release of their sparkling Rosé and sparkling Pinot Grigio. The #sparkleparty will include wines and popcorn.
If you are a "Star Wars" fan, you won’t want to miss the May the 4th Be With You anniversary party at 5:30 p.m. May 2. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their best "Star Wars" costume and post their picture. Wine ordered at www.witcellars.com will be available for curbside pickup, and shipping is free on orders of six or more bottles.
Cote Bonneville Winery winemaker Kerry Shiels is offering a weekly, 5 p.m. virtual #happyhour. Featuring a series of new releases, Shiels will focus on stylistic choices, pairings and more. Tastings will feature discussion of the wine, food pairings, what’s happening in the vineyards and some Q&A. You can prepare by ordering a #happyhour three-pack at www.cotebonneville.com, then join in on Zoom. The wines and tasting schedule: April 1, Rosè; April 8, Syrah; and April 15, Carriage House red blend.
In addition to virtual tastings, wineries are focusing on other social media platforms to craft content that enables people to learn and become engaged with wine and the people who grow, produce and share it … in a safe way.
The wine industry as a whole is bracing for continued uncertainty, from Washington to California, Oregon to New York, and every other state in America where wine is made. Follow the wine industry’s advice: Don’t panic and keep buying wine. For a complete list of curbside delivery and virtual tastings for Yakima Valley wineries, visit www.wineyakimavalley.org.