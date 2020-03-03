It's almost spring; start drinking like it

Look, I like scotch and cognac and super-oaky rye and all the other rich, brown spirits in the world, just like you do.
But do you really want two fingers of 15-year-old Glenwhatever to cool off after you mow the lawn? Do you want to celebrate the rebirth and renewal that is spring with a snifter of brandy in front of the fireplace? Do you want a bonded rye Old-Fashioned while you’re out in the garden?
I mean, if you do that’s fine; the main, maybe only, question when deciding on a drink is: “Does it sound good right now?”
But if you’re like me, when the days start to get a little longer and the flowers start to bloom and the whole Yakima Valley starts to wake up from its gray winter slumber, you probably want something a little more refreshing. I tend toward gin, rum and lighter tequilas this time of year. And if it’s a little fizzy or a little fruity or vegetal or botanical, all the better.
With that in mind, for the second year in a row, I have some suggestions for spring drinks. Last year we recommended the Pimm’s Cup, the Mint Julep, the Moscow Mule (and other mules and bucks) and the Bourbon Smash. Those will work this year, too, of course. But we’ve added another five to the official SCENE spring drinks canon. Here they are:
Easy Street
The San Diego bar scene has given us (at least) two of my favorite spring drinks. One of them, the Kentucky Buck invented by Erick Castro, will wait till next year’s spring drinks guide. The other, Anthony Schmidt’s fizzy gin-elderflower-cucumber Collins, The Easy Street, is one of the most underrated modern drinks. It’s the epitome of refreshment, but it’s also got enough going on that it’s more than a simple one-note cooler.
The key is St. Germain elderflower liqueur, the spirit that took the drinks world by storm a little over a decade ago and then almost immediately became overused, which rendered it déclassé among capital-S Serious drinks people. This drink demonstrates precisely how it should be used, as a complementary player lending floral sweetness and aroma. Combined with the cooling cucumber and the softness of Plymouth Gin, it’s damn near a miracle.
1 1/2 ounces Plymouth gin
3/4 ounce St. Germain or similar elderflower liqueur
3/4 ounce lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon sugar
3 slices of cucumber
Sparkling water
Add all ingredients except one cucumber slice to cocktail shaker with ice. Shake 20-30 seconds. Strain into Collins glass with fresh ice. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with remaining cucumber slice.
Jungle Bird
This one is almost too dark and rich to be a spring drink. Invented at The Aviary bar at the Kuala Lumpur Hilton in 1978, it’s that rare tiki drink invented in the post Trader Vic, Don the Beachcomber era. And it’s odd. It’s a tropical drink with Campari, that sharply bittersweet Italian amaro more commonly associated with Negronis and Boulevardiers than with pineapple and rum.
But it works. It’s incredibly sweet and rich right up front, owing to the blackstrap rum. (Initially the drink called for “dark rum,” but New York bartender Giuseppe Gonzalez specified blackstrap in his 2010 Jungle Bird update, an evolution immediately adopted by everyone else.) The burnt-syrup notes of the blackstrap make that overwhelming sweetness complex rather than cloying. Then it’s dry on the finish, because of the Campari.
1 1/2 ounces blackstrap rum
3/4 ounce Campari
1 1/2 ounces fresh pineapple juice
1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
1/2 ounce simple syrup
Garnish: pineapple chunk, leaves from the pineapple crown
Add all ingredients to shaker filled with ice. Shake for 20-30 seconds. Strain into glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a pineapple chunk on the rim and give this bird a little plumage by plucking a leaf or two (or three) from the top of the pineapple and throwing that in there.
Lone Ranger
You know, there just aren’t very many tequila and sparkling wine drinks out there. That’s undoubtedly a good thing. In fact, that seemingly discordant combination is liable to scare people off. That’s why I try to hand the Lone Ranger to people and let them sip it before I explain what’s in it.
Invented by Portland barman Jeffrey Morgenthaler about a decade ago, it’s my go-to spring drink for entertaining. I just mix up a big batch of the tequila base and let people top it off themselves with the sparkling wine. It’s impossible to mess up. Plus it checks off pretty much all of the spring-drink boxes. It has a clear, light base spirit. It has bubbles. And it’s fruity. It’s even pink to boot. They should serve it at church on Easter it’s so spring-y. (OK, fine, maybe at the after-church barbecue.)
1 1/2 ounces silver tequila
1 ounce lemon juice
1/2 ounce simple syrup
2 ounces sparkling rosé
Stir the tequila, lemon juice and simple syrup over ice, then strain into a glass with fresh ice cubes. Top with sparkling rosé. Stir gently to mix.
Campari Spritz
Last spring, Rebekah Peppler touched off a heated debate (I mean, “heated” for an online drinks kerfuffle) when she wrote a piece for the New York Times declaring the hugely popular Aperol Spritz not “actually good.” Thing is, I get where she’s coming from. Made with good prosecco, it’s fine on a hot day. But it’s definitely overrated. Especially when the Campari Spritz, a less cloying, more complex drink, is right there asking to be made.
This is, of course, a matter of taste. You can make a spritz with just about any amaro, especially any of the bright red Italian ones. There are a million, with sweeter ones like Aperol and Cappelletti Aperitivo on one end of the spectrum and more bracingly bitter ones like Campari, Luxardo Bitter and Galliano L’Apertivo on the other. They all work; you just have to find the one that works best for you. Once you do, you’ll have a wonderfully refreshing long-sipper that can keep you happy all spring and well into the summer.
3 ounces prosecco or other sparkling wine
2 ounces Campari
1 ounce soda water
Orange wedge
Combine prosecco, Campari and soda in wine glass or Collins glass over ice. Garnish with orange wedge.
Pegu Club
You can’t have a list of spring drinks without a spirit-forward gin drink. Gin, with its inherently botanical character, is the spirit of spring. And this one is my current favorite. Invented in 1920 at the Pegu Club in what was then called Burma, the drink is sunshine in a glass. It’s tart and refreshing and very, very gin-centric. That makes it perfect for spring.
This is the drink I want in my hand if I ever find myself in a white linen suit. (I almost certainly never will, but still.) It has both the refined character of a balanced drink and the refreshing quality of a long drink. In fact, the former could make it dangerous. So watch yourself when you start mixing Pegu Clubs. It’s very easy to drink too many. And you wouldn’t want to spill one on that white linen suit.
2 ounces gin
3/4 ounce curacao or other orange liqueur
3/4 ounce lime juice
1 dash orange bitters
1 dash Angostura bitters
Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker with ice. Shake 15-20 seconds. Strain into chilled cocktail glass.