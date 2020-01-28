CWU hosting free West African dance and drumming workshop

ELLENSBURG — Master teacher Darryl Thomas will teach West African dance and drumming at Central Washington University during a two-day workshop Friday and Saturday.
The free workshops will be in Nicholson Pavilion Dance Studio 106 and are open to the public, according to a news release.
It’s the first time in more than a decade that African dance instruction has been available at Central, according to Therese Young, a professor of dance there.
“This is such a culturally rich genre,” said Young, who is also the dance program director. “There are West African cultural dances that have been around for hundreds of years and they also have set drumming rhythms. You don’t perform certain dances without the correct rhythm; they go hand in hand.”
Workshop participants can learn drumming, dance or both. Instruction will be held both days:
• Friday: Dance class from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Djembe drumming class from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday: Drumming class from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; dance class from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Thomas will hold a one-hour lecture demonstration at 1 p.m. after Saturday’s workshop that will include drummers and dancers who participated in the workshop.
Twenty-five drums will be available for use. Participants are encouraged to bring their own drum if they have one.
Thomas received his master of fine arts in performance and choreography from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He has performed with the Kankouran West African Dance Co., which is based in Washington, D.C., and studied Senegalese dance and drumming with company members of Le Ballet Nacional du Senegal in Dakar, Senegal.
He is a professor of dance at Western Oregon University, where he teaches West African dance and drumming, modern dance technique and a host of other genres including hip-hop, salsa and improvisation.