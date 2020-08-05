Collecting COVID: A history museum's role when new history is made

The Yakima Valley Museum doesn't have much in its collection related to the Valley's experience with the last great pandemic, the 1918 flu. No 1918 flu masks, none of the "spit spreads death" posters that became popular at the time, no journals written by medical workers. Just newspaper clips, really.
And it's not likely to get much more, what with that world-historical event already a century behind us and receding more every day. That's the tough thing about documenting history: It's easier to document the more recent it is, but it only gets older.
That's why, as it became clearer and clearer this spring that the COVID-19 pandemic was another world-historical event, museum staff set out to get a head start on documenting it. They put out a call for artifacts and personal stories, and they started looking out for things they may want to add to the museum's collection.
"This is the time to get the idea in people's heads that it's important to keep this stuff," curator of collections Mike Siebol said. "We just need those items that reflect this moment in history."
Items are trickling in slowly so far, but there are already some very telling artifacts. There's the Davis High School 2020 graduation yard sign donated by Siebol's daughter, Melanie, who was among the hundreds of local high school seniors who had their last year turned on its head by the virus. She didn't have a prom, and she had video graduation. But like so many others, she had the sign up in her yard.
Then there's a collection of miniature flags — some red, some black — and signs from the day in July when the Yakima Health District planted more than 8,000 of them in the grass at Chesterley Park to represent those infected and those killed by the virus. Those were a lucky find for the museum; its building and maintenance supervisor, Miguel Pacheco, happened to be at Chesterley that day.
"We were so lucky," Siebol said. "Miguel was actually at Chesterley Park and saw them taking out the signs. If he wasn't there I don't know what would have happened to them."
And, of course, there are a few rolls of hoarded toilet paper. Siebol laughed about those, as we all do these days, four months removed from the Great Toilet Paper Panic of late March 2020. But, silly as a few rolls of two-ply seem as a potential part of a museum exhibit, they certainly tell a story.
"I had to do that," Siebol said. "We'll definitely talk about shortages, what the concerns were of the day."
There's no specific Yakima Valley Museum COVID exhibit planned. How could there be at this point? No one knows for sure when the building will be able to reopen to the public. But that's not the point. The point is collecting the items now, before they're lost to the dustbin of time. And not just the physical items. While Siebol has been working on those, museum archivist and director emeritus John Baule has been tracking down stories. He's already got a substantial collection of printed material.
"Normally when we have a subject matter, I have a file folder," he said. "Now I have a box. I have an archival box. And it's not just the stories that have been in the Herald. It's also those ones that have appeared in the New York Times or things like that, that talk about Yakima."
He's also been soliciting personal stories from whoever would like to share theirs. Among the highlights thus far local poet (and former Herald-Republic reporter and editor) Ed Stover's COVID-19 poem "My Life as a Chair," which concludes with the lines: "The people walking past / on my street look lost. / We're all pinching ourselves. / We want to wake up." That's a sentiment people will understand in 2025 or 2050 or 2120 — whenever the museum might include it in an exhibit. So is the fear and exhaustion that pervades the journal of Dr. Amanda Ryder, who donated it to the museum as she wrote it.
"All of us on the front lines are going to get this, at some time or another," Ryder wrote March 21 amid the equipment shortfalls and paranoia of those first few weeks.
Getting those of-the-moment, visceral thoughts into the historical record before they're watered down by time or forgotten entirely is important, Baule said, because history has a way of flattening things out. In other words, it's one thing for a museum exhibit to say hundreds died in the Yakima Valley and thousands more got sick. It's another to read the real-time thoughts of someone in the thick of it, complete with their anxiety and emotion. That sort of stuff is almost impossible to find after the fact. So the museum is collecting it now.
If you would like to share a story about living through this pandemic, contact John Baule at john@yvmuseum.org. If you have physical artifacts related to the pandemic you think the museum would be interested in, contact Mike Siebol at mike@yvmuseum.org.