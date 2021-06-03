Calendar: Things to do this week

Friday
• First Friday at AntoLin Cellars, 7-9 p.m., 14 N. Front St. Featuring Rondi Marsh and Bart Roderick. Details: www.facebook.com/AntoLinCellars.
• Killdeer String Band, 7:30 p.m., The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave. With the Four J’s: Jenny and Josh Humphrey, Justin and Jacob Gibbens. Tickets: $60-$140 for VIP; $100 for main floor for up to four people; $45 balcony for up to three people; $80 for up to six. Details: theseasonsyakima.com/events.
• Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition: “The Way We Worked,” noon-3 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave. in Tieton. Details: www.mightytieton.com/events/2021/4/3/thewayweworked.
Saturday
• Annual Spring Yard and Garden Art Sale, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Yakima Woman’s Century Club, 302 N. Second St. Proceeds go toward Century Club scholarship program for students at Perry Tech. Details: 509-453-3921 or wccyakima.org.
• Prosser Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave. Saturdays through Oct. 2. Details: prosserfarmersmarket.com.
• Ellensburg Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fourth Street in downtown Ellensburg. Saturdays through Oct. 30. Details: ellensburgfarmersmarket.com.
• Gap2Gap race, 9:30 a.m., Sarg Hubbard Park. Race packet pickup from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Cost: $45 per racer. Details: www.yakimagreenway.org/gap2gap.
• Comedian Kermet Apio, 7:30 p.m., The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave. Hawaiian comedian. Tickets: $50-$130, or balcony seating $40 for up to three people or $80 for up to six. Details: theseasonsyakima.com/events.
• Church yard sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 401 S. Eighth Ave. Details: http://UnityYakima.org.
• Larson Gallery Guild Members Exhibition, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday through June 26, 1616 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Schedule and details: larsongallery.org/exhibitions.
Sunday
• Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 10, 22 S. Third St. Details: downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com.
• Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31, Valley Mall parking lot, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd. Details: yakimafarmersmarket.org.
June 8
• Essential Oils & Pain Relief, 1-2 p.m., Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. Details: yakimaparks.com/senior-center/harman-center-special-events.
June 10
• Spring Fair Food Fest, 3-9 p.m. and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. June 11-13, State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Drive-thru event with outdoor picnic area to eat on site. Admission is free, cost of food varies. Vendor lineup and details: www.statefairpark.org/events.
• DoVa student and faculty virtual exhibit, June 10 to July 2. Exhibit by Department of Visual Art students. Details: larsongallery.org/exhibitions.
June 11
• Fridays on the Field at J. Bell, 6:30 p.m., J. Bell Cellars, 73 Knight Hill Road in Zillah. Guest: Kara Hesse. Live music on the second and fourth Friday of the month through September. Cost: $15, free for kids. Details www.jbellcellars.com/events.
June 12
• June Art Fest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Chalet Place, 56th and Summitview avenues. Details: http://juneartfest.com.
• Bubbles and Brews 5K, gates open at 11:30 a.m. at Sozo sports complex, 2210 S. 38th Ave. Ages 21 and older. Cost: $45 per runner. Details: sozoracingseries.com.