Calendar: Things to do this week in Yakima

TODAY
• Art in the Park creARTe Workshops, through Aug. 12, 519 Maple St. in Tieton. Details: www.tietonarts.org/crearte.
• Granger Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30, KNDA Plaza, 121 Sunnyside Ave. in Granger. Details: grangerfarmersmarket.org.
• Bill Brennan acrylic on canvas paintings, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St. Through Sept. 12.
• Free Kids Art Workshop, noon-2 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 19, Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave. Details: http://englewoodchristianchurch.com.
• Too Slim and the Taildraggers, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Rock, blues, Americana and roots music; free admission. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/too-slim-and-the-taildraggers-blues-rock.
• 47th Annual Vintiques Car show, 8 a.m.-noon Thursday-Sunday, State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Details: http://Vintiques.com.
FRIDAY
• Bodies on the Beach, 6-8 p.m., Franklin Park, 2105 Tieton Drive. Part of Franklin Park Summer Sunset Concert Series; through Aug. 13. Alt-country. Bring picnic dinner and blanket or lawn chair. Free. Details: yakimaparks.com/special-events.
• Open Mic, 7-10 p.m. second Fridays through Sept. 11, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
• Ronnie Mears Trio, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. High-energy dance music; free admission. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/events.
• Meridian Travel Trip Presentation, 1-2 p.m., Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. Free admission. Details: yakimaparks.com/senior-center/harman-center-special-events.
• Test Tube Poets, 7-9 p.m., AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St. Part of First Fridays series. Details: www.facebook.com/AntoLinCellars.
SATURDAY
• Prosser Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Oct. 2, Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave. Details: prosserfarmersmarket.com.
• Ellensburg Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30, Fourth Street in downtown Ellensburg. Details: ellensburgfarmersmarket.com.
• “Out of the Woods” Art Exhibition, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 21, Larson Gallery, 1616 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Schedule and details: larsongallery.org/exhibitions.
• Live Music, 7-10 p.m. First Fridays and every Saturday through Sept. 11, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St. Popular rock.
• Powerhouse, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Hard rock and heavy metal; free admission. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/events.
SUNDAY
• Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 10, 22 S. Third St. Details: downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com.
• Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31, Valley Mall parking lot, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd. in Union Gap. Details: yakimafarmersmarket.org.
• “Avengers: Endgame” (PG-13); 8:30 p.m., Chesterley Park, 3606 River Road. Free for all ages; bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on the grass. Part of Outdoor Cinema Series. Details: yakimaparks.com/special-events.
• Banda Reyna del Sur, 5-7 p.m, Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Part of “Viva la Música” concert series, Sundays through Aug. 15, with finale concert Sept. 12. Free. Details: yakimaparks.com/special-events.
• Weekly Baha’i Faith Events, 3-4 p.m, Moxee Community Center, 255 W. Seattle Ave. in Moxee. Every Sunday through December. Free. Information: 509-576-3183.
• eM’nCee Music, 3-6 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Classic country, pop, rock; free admission. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/events.
• Neil Diamond Tribute: Cherry Cherry!, 6 p.m., The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave. Ticket price varies; VIP, main floor, balcony and livestream options. Details: theseasonsyakima.com/events.
AUG. 10
• Introduction to Improv Class, 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 17, Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. Free. RSVP: 509-575-6166. Details: yakimaparks.com/senior-center/harman-center-special-events.
• Summer Party in the Yard, 5:30-8 p.m., Woman’s Century Club, 302 N. Second St. Cost: $10, covers food and beverages.
• Essential Oils Classes, 1-2:30 p.m. every second Tuesday through Sept. 14, Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. Cost: $5. RSVP: 509-575-6166. Details: yakimaparks.com/senior-center/harman-center-special-events.
• Avoiding Senior Scams Computer Class, 10 a.m.-noon every second Tuesday through Sept. 14, Harman Center 101 N. 65th Ave. Cost: $10. RSVP: 509-575-6166. Details: yakimaparks.com/senior-center/harman-center-special-events.
AUG. 11
• Wednesday Night Cruise, 5-7 p.m., Miner’s Drive-In, 234 S. First St. Details: https://vintiques.com.