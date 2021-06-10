Calendar: Things to do this week in Yakima

THURSDAY
• Spring Fair Food Fest, 3-9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Drive-thru event with outdoor picnic area to eat on-site. Admission free, cost of food varies. Vendor lineup and details: www.statefairpark.org/events.
• DoVa student and faculty virtual exhibit, June 10-July 2. Exhibit by Department of Visual Art (DoVA) students. Details: larsongallery.org/exhibitions.
• 47th Parallel, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Light rock. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/47th-parallel-light-rock-at-hoops.
FRIDAY
• Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition: “The Way We Worked,” noon-3 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave., Tieton. Through June 27. Details: www.mightytieton.com/events/2021/4/3/thewayweworked.
• The Outsiders, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Classic rock. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/the-outsiders-classic-rock.
SATURDAY
• Prosser Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave. Saturdays through Oct. 2. Details: prosserfarmersmarket.com.
• Ellensburg Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., on Fourth Street in downtown Ellensburg. Saturdays through Oct. 30. Details: ellensburgfarmersmarket.com.
• X-Band, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Rock. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/x-band-rock/2021-06-12.
• Larson Gallery Guild Members Exhibition, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 1616 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Through June 26. Schedule and details: larsongallery.org/exhibitions.
• Church yard sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 401 S. Eighth Ave. Details: http://UnityYakima.org.
SUNDAY
• Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 22 S. Third St. Sundays through Oct. 10. Details: downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com.
• Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Valley Mall parking lot, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd. Through Oct. 31. Details: yakimafarmersmarket.org.
• Cash’d Out, 6-9 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Johnny Cash show; cover charge $15. Tickets: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/cashd-out-the-premier-johnny-cash-show-at-hoops-2 or buy a wristband before event to avoid lines.
• Brazilian composer/performer Jovino Santos Neto Quinteto, 6 p.m., The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave. Hawaiian comedian. Tickets: $50-$130 or balcony seating $40 for up to 3 people or $80 for up to 6. Details: theseasonsyakima.com.
JUNE 16
• Wednesday Night Cruises, 5-7 p.m., Denny’s, 3704 Fruitvale Blvd. Details: vintiques.com.
JUNE 18
• The Repenters, 6-9 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Rock. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/the-repenters-cover-band/2021-06-18.