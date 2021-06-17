Calendar: Things to do this week in Yakima

THURSDAY
• Dinner Club, 5-7 p.m., El Mirador, 1601 E. Yakima Ave. RSVP by calling 509-575-6166 or stop by the Harman Center front desk. Details: yakimaparks.com/senior-center/harman-center-special-events.
• Tempest NW, 7-10 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W.Lincoln Ave. Rock music. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/tempest-nw-rock-music.
• Virtual Exhibit: DoVa Students and Faculty, through July 2, Larson Gallery, 1606 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Details: larsongallery.org/exhibitions.
FRIDAY
• The Repenters, 6-9 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Pop/rock/R&B/jazz. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/the-repenters-cover-band/2021-06-18.
• Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition: “The Way We Worked,” noon-3 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave. in Tieton. Through June 27. Details: www.mightytieton.com/events/2021/4/3/thewayweworked.
• AntoLin Cellars Presents: Jeff Parker, 7-9 p.m., AntoLin Cellars, 14 N. Front St. Details: www.facebook.com/AntoLinCellars.
SATURDAY
• Christie Tirado’s “Gráfica del Campo” Exhibit, weekends 11 a.m.-4 p.m., BOXX Gallery, 616 Maple St. in Tieton. Through June 29. Details: boxxgallery.com.
• Quilters, Crafters: Estate-Style Fundraiser, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., East Valley Reformed Church, 7203 Mieras Road in Yakima. Free admission. Questions: Gwen, 509-930-657.
• Prosser Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon, Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave. Saturdays through Oct. 2. Details: prosserfarmersmarket.com.
• Ellensburg Farmers Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Fourth Street in downtown Ellensburg, Saturdays through Oct. 30. Details: ellensburgfarmersmarket.com.
• High Steppe Climbing Center Climbing Competition, noon-4 p.m., High Steppe Climbing Center, 1015 E. Lincoln Ave, Suite 101, in Yakima. Cost: $15/$25. Details: highsteppeclimbing.com.
• Rock Like Emily Concert, 5-11 p.m., Hoops, 2103 W. Lincoln Ave. Cost: $20. Details: www.hoopsyakima.com/event/rock-like-emily-concert.
• Larson Gallery Guild Members Exhibition, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and noon-5 p.m. Saturdays, 1616 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Through June 26. Schedule and details: larsongallery.org/exhibitions.
• Days for Girls Workshop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1414 S. 72nd Ave. Questions: Toni, 509-728-1236.
SUNDAY
• Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 22 S. Third St. in Yakima, Sundays through Oct. 10. Details: downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com.
• Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Valley Mall parking lot, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd. in Union Gap. Through Oct. 31. Details: yakimafarmersmarket.org.
• Christine Gamache: Midsummer Night, 6 p.m., The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave. Ticket prices vary, with VIP, main floor, balcony and livestreaming options. Details: theseasonsyakima.com/events.