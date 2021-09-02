Calendar: Things to do this week in Yakima

To submit and view events, go to www.yakimaherald.com/calendar.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
• Granger Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30, KNDA Plaza, 121 Sunnyside Ave. in Granger. Details: grangerfarmersmarket.org.
• Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Ellensburg, details: www.kittitasvalleyeventcenter.com
• Rockin’ the Arena featuring David Lee Murphy and Chance McKinney, 8 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena, tickets and details: https://ellensburgrodeo.com/
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
• Open Mic, 7-10 p.m. every Friday beginning second Fridays through Sept. 11, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
• Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Ellensburg, details: www.kittitasvalleyeventcenter.com
• Ellensburg Rodeo Patriot Night, 6:45 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo arena, tickets and details: www.ellensburgrodeo.com
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
• Prosser Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Oct. 2, Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave. Details: prosserfarmersmarket.com.
• Ellensburg’s annual Western Parade, 9:30 a.m., downtown Ellensburg
• Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Ellensburg, details: www.kittitasvalleyeventcenter.com
• Summer airplane presentations and flying demonstrations, 10 a.m., McAllister Museum of Aviation, 2008 S. 16th Ave., Yakima. Free. Details: http://www.mcallistermuseum.org.
• Yakima Artists Studio Tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., tickets and details: www.artebellagallery.com.
• Summer concert series at Wilridge Vineyard with the Mongrels, Petty Thief and Gimme Shelter, 5-9 p.m., 250 Ehler Road, details: www.WilridgeWinery.com.
• Rock, gem and jewelry show presented by Landford’s Lapidary, noon to 6 p.m., Bron Yr Aur Brewing, 12160 U.S. Highway 12, Naches.
• Ellensburg Rodeo, 12:45 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo arena, tickets and details: www.ellensburgrodeo.com
• PRCA Xtreme Bulls, 8 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo arena, tickets and details: www.ellensburgrodeo.com
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
• Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 10, 22 S. Third St. Details: downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com.
• Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31, Valley Mall parking lot, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd. in Union Gap. Details: yakimafarmersmarket.org.
• Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Ellensburg, details: www.kittitasvalleyeventcenter.com
• Yakima Artists Studio Tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., tickets and details: www.artebellagallery.com.
• Ellensburg Rodeo, 11:45 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo arena, tickets and details: www.ellensburgrodeo.com
• Weekly Baha’i Faith Events, 3-4 p.m, Moxee Community Center, 255 West Seattle Avenue, in Moxee. Every Sunday through December. Free. For more information call 509-576-3183.
• 19th century classical music with Yerin Kim on piano and Brendan Shea on violin, 6 p.m., Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., details and tickets: https://theseasonsyakima.com/.
•Ellensburg Rodeo Sunday night locals show, 6:30 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo arena, tickets and details: www.ellensburgrodeo.com
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
• Yakima Artists Studio Tour, 10 a.m. to noon, tickets and details: www.artebellagallery.com.
• Ellensburg Rodeo Finals, 11:45 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo arena, tickets and details: www.ellensburgrodeo.com
• Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ellensburg, details: www.kittitasvalleyeventcenter.com
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
• Selah’s Wednesday Market, 5-8 p.m., 210 S. First St., Selah through Sept. 29.
• Wednesday Cruise Night, 5-7 p.m., Kings Row Drive Inn, 210 S. First St., Selah