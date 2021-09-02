You have permission to edit this article.
Calendar: Things to do this week in Yakima

190901-yh-sports-rod-ellensburg-rodeo-137.jpg

Scenes from Patriot Night of the Ellensburg Rodeo on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Ellensburg, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald Republic

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

Granger Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 30, KNDA Plaza, 121 Sunnyside Ave. in Granger. Details: grangerfarmersmarket.org.

Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Ellensburg, details: www.kittitasvalleyeventcenter.com

Rockin’ the Arena featuring David Lee Murphy and Chance McKinney, 8 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo Arena, tickets and details: https://ellensburgrodeo.com/

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

Open Mic, 7-10 p.m. every Friday beginning second Fridays through Sept. 11, Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.

Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Ellensburg, details: www.kittitasvalleyeventcenter.com

Ellensburg Rodeo Patriot Night, 6:45 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo arena, tickets and details: www.ellensburgrodeo.com

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

Prosser Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Oct. 2, Prosser City Park, 1301 Sommers Ave. Details: prosserfarmersmarket.com.

Ellensburg’s annual Western Parade, 9:30 a.m., downtown Ellensburg

Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Ellensburg, details: www.kittitasvalleyeventcenter.com

Summer airplane presentations and flying demonstrations, 10 a.m., McAllister Museum of Aviation, 2008 S. 16th Ave., Yakima. Free. Details: http://www.mcallistermuseum.org.

Yakima Artists Studio Tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., tickets and details: www.artebellagallery.com.

Summer concert series at Wilridge Vineyard with the Mongrels, Petty Thief and Gimme Shelter, 5-9 p.m., 250 Ehler Road, details: www.WilridgeWinery.com.

Rock, gem and jewelry show presented by Landford’s Lapidary, noon to 6 p.m., Bron Yr Aur Brewing, 12160 U.S. Highway 12, Naches.

Ellensburg Rodeo, 12:45 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo arena, tickets and details: www.ellensburgrodeo.com

PRCA Xtreme Bulls, 8 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo arena, tickets and details: www.ellensburgrodeo.com

SUNDAY, SEPT. 5

Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 10, 22 S. Third St. Details: downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com.

Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31, Valley Mall parking lot, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd. in Union Gap. Details: yakimafarmersmarket.org.

Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Ellensburg, details: www.kittitasvalleyeventcenter.com

Yakima Artists Studio Tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., tickets and details: www.artebellagallery.com.

Ellensburg Rodeo, 11:45 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo arena, tickets and details: www.ellensburgrodeo.com

Weekly Baha’i Faith Events, 3-4 p.m, Moxee Community Center, 255 West Seattle Avenue, in Moxee. Every Sunday through December. Free. For more information call 509-576-3183.

19th century classical music with Yerin Kim on piano and Brendan Shea on violin, 6 p.m., Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., details and tickets: https://theseasonsyakima.com/.

Ellensburg Rodeo Sunday night locals show, 6:30 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo arena, tickets and details: www.ellensburgrodeo.com

MONDAY, SEPT. 6

Yakima Artists Studio Tour, 10 a.m. to noon, tickets and details: www.artebellagallery.com.

Ellensburg Rodeo Finals, 11:45 p.m., Ellensburg Rodeo arena, tickets and details: www.ellensburgrodeo.com

Kittitas County Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ellensburg, details: www.kittitasvalleyeventcenter.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8

Selah’s Wednesday Market, 5-8 p.m., 210 S. First St., Selah through Sept. 29.

Wednesday Cruise Night, 5-7 p.m., Kings Row Drive Inn, 210 S. First St., Selah